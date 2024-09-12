Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright prove they are closer than ever amid Lauren Goodger’s ‘love’ claims with cosy bedtime snap after the NTAs

Michelle Keegan didn’t snag herself an NTA last night. Although, she was treated to a slap-up meal and a cosy night in watching Netflix with her husband of nine years, Mark Wright.

The stunning star dazzled in a chic mini-dress at the awards ceremony on September 11. Michelle was nominated for two awards, to which Mark praised he was “proud” of her for.

Meanwhile, Mark’s ex, Lauren Goodger, has been making headlines. The reality alumni has lifted the lid on her 12 year relationship with the former Towie star…

Michelle Keegan skipped the NTA afterparty to spend time with her hubby (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan opts for night in after NTA appearance

Despite Lauren’s bombshells regarding her former partnership with Mark, Michelle and Mark seem unfazed. In fact, they showed off that they are unbothered with a bedtime snap.

Michelle documented her star-studded evening at the awards ceremony, snapping shots of her make-up set up as well as some statement golden earrings she would be sporting later than night. Elsewhere, Mark flaunted how they ended the evening. Evidently, it wasn’t so glamorous…

Michelle documented her evening on Instagram (Credit: Instagram / Michelle Keegan)

Although you might think the married couple would prefer a night on the town to celebrate Michelle’s nominations, they instead opted for Netflix and a plate full of instant noodles.

Mark took a photo of their cosy evening in after posing on the red carpet and penned: “Bedtime.” The pair were also joined by their beloved dog, Pip.

Mark flaunted how the pair ended their evening (Credit: Instagram / Mark Wright)

Lauren Goodger talks Mark Wright romance

This glimpse into their personal life comes after Mark’s ex long-term partner, Lauren Goodger, discussed her turbulent relationship with the reality star. In a sit down chat with Paul Brunson for his new podcast, We Need to Talk, Lauren reflected on their romance.

She also admitted that she thinks the first feelings of love that they shared won’t fade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Need To Talk (@needtotalk)

Lauren even divulged a promise Mark made her prior to their split – which ultimately never came true.

Lauren explained: “I remember once he took me to this place near where we lived and said, ‘I’m going to have a house and I’m going to build it. Do you want that?’

“‘Of course I do, because I want to have kids in it and I want to get married.’ And he has done it. But he’s moved on. It’s not with me.”

