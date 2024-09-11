NTAs viewers ‘work out’ Bradley Walsh’s foul-mouthed reaction to Ant and Dec’s win

Viewers of tonight’s NTAs believe they have figured out the foul-mouthed words Bradley Walsh shouted at Ant and Dec after their win.

TV stars Ant and Dec won the Best Presenter award at the NTAs for the 23rd year in a row. The presenting duo managed to break their own record for a fifth time.

While winning Best Presenter for a 23rd time in a row, Ant and Dec broke their record for a fifth time (Credit: ITV)

NTAs: Bradley Walsh shouts at Ant and Dec

Bradley, who was nominated in the same category, was seen jokingly shouting at Ant and Dec from his seat after losing out on the award. While it wasn’t completely clear what he said, some viewers believe they have figured it out.

“Bradley Walsh shouting ‘taking the [bleep]’ to Ant & Dec is everyone right now!” one user joked.

“I know it was a joke but Bradley Walsh saying ‘you’re taking the [bleep]’ and chasing Ant & Dec up the stairs is so real,” another person said.

“I thought the reaction of Bradley Walsh to Ant and Dec winning was hilarious ‘you’re taking the [bleep],'” a third remarked.

“Myself and the whole nation are with Bradley Walsh when he just shouted ‘you’re taking the [bleep],'” a fourth wrote.

In addition to Bradley, Claudia Winkleman, Alison Hammond, and Stacey Solomon were also nominated in the same category.

However, the Best Presenter award was the second trophy for Ant and Dec. While Saturday Night Takeaway didn’t win The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, I’m A Celebrity did.

Other shows nominated in the category were The Masked Singer, The Graham Norton Show, and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Despite unclear, viewers believe they figured out what Bradley shouted at Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

Bradley didn’t go home empty-handed

While Bradley wasn’t able to beat Ant and Dec, his show The Chase won Best Daytime.

The quiz show won the public vote over competition Deal or No Deal, Loose Women, This Morning, and The Repair Shop.

Other wins on the night included Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out for Factual Entertainment. GMB host Kate Garraway also won for Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story for Authored Documentary.

