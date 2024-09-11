Viewers of the NTAs tonight weren’t too pleased after Stacey Solomon took home the award for Factual Entertainment.

The former X Factor star won for her hit BBC show Sort Your Life Out. The programme watches Stacey and her team help transform family homes.

Other shows in the category included Clarkson’s Farm, Gogglebox, The Martin Lewis Money Show, and The Yorkshire Vet.

While sitting next to her 16-year-old son Zachary, Stacey was shocked by her win (Credit: ITV)

NTAs viewers slam Stacey Solomon win

Despite Stacey winning the public vote, some viewers weren’t happy with the result.

One user wrote: “Clarkson’s Farm was more deserving of the award, sorry. I’m struggling to think what contribution to the nation that a former X Factor contestant has done.”

“How did Clarkson’s Farm not win that award? That shows fantastic no offence Stacey love you but that show looked like watching paint dry,” another person shared.

“Now what qualifies Stacey Solomon to organise my life? She’s certainly not qualified or entertaining enough to win an award…” a third remarked.

Travelling in style to #NTAs on the Elizabeth line… far quicker. pic.twitter.com/ANWYCDa4b9 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 11, 2024

Other viewers insisted that The Martin Lewis Money Show should have taken the award.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, what Stacey and her team does is lovely. Cleaning people’s homes but Martin Lewis is literally helping an entire nation week in week out. I’m not surprised his face looked gutted,” one user shared.

“I’m sorry what? I love Stacey Solomon but that award belongs to Martin Lewis,” another wrote.

Someone else wrote: “Martin Lewis is fuuuuming,” while another added: “Martin Lewis looked fuming there, well done Stacey she’s always seemed a lovely woman.”

Another commented: “Martin is fuming #NTAs.”

Some viewers thought Martin looked ‘fuming’ (Credit: ITV)

‘ Really pleased for Stacey’

It wasn’t all bad, however. Many were delighted to see Stacey win.

“Aww I’m so happy for Stacey. What a beautiful soul. She was so shocked, bless her,” one fan shared.

“Really pleased for Stacey,” another said.

“Aw Stacey’s reaction! I love Sort Your Life Out,” a third remarked.

Read more: NTAs 2024 viewers stunned over Holly Willoughby’s appearance as she’s met with cheers on stage

What do you think of Stacey? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.