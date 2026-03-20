Meet the contestants brave enough to take on The Hunt: Prey vs Predator on Channel 4

The Hunt: Prey vs Predator is Channel 4’s brand new adventure reality series, and it promises a high-stakes cat and mouse game with £100,000 on the line.

Contestants are plunged into a dense forest where survival, strategy, and nerve are just the start.

Add in a high-tech twist, and the tension is on from the very first step.

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The Hunt: Prey vs Predator sees 10 contestants take on the ultimate challenge in a dense forest (Credit: Channel 4)

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, including the brave contestants ready to take on the challenge.

The Hunt: Prey vs Predator: How does it work?

Ten players enter the forest and are immediately split into two sides: Prey and Predator.

The Prey must protect their cash while completing challenges to increase the prize pot.

The Predators, meanwhile, are hot on their trail, hunting to seize the money.

If they succeed, the roles flip instantly, turning hunters into the hunted.

Channel 4 has upped the stakes with cutting-edge tracking technology.

There is nowhere to hide for long. Every player must keep moving or risk losing their hard-earned money to the opposition.

What is the total prize money?

The prize pot grows throughout the series and could reach an impressive £100,000 by the final episode.

The last player standing takes it all.

Steven Handley, Channel 4’s Head of Reality & Entertainment, says: “The Hunt delivers high-octane adventure reality and takes innovative gaming tech to create a world where viewers can experience in real time what happens when we re-engage our primal instincts.

“I can’t wait to see what strategies a group of ordinary Brits use to survive in a world with just one rule – hunt or be hunted.”

The contestants are split into Predators and Prey (Credit: Channel 4)

The Hunt: Prey vs Predator – The contestants

Meet the 10 daring contestants:

Ameer , 28, Welsh language campaigner: “I enjoy the good things in life – fast cars, food and films – so being thrown into the forest with very little is a shock.”

, 28, Welsh language campaigner: “I enjoy the good things in life – fast cars, food and films – so being thrown into the forest with very little is a shock.” Charlotte , 27, full-time mum: a former RAF servicewoman determined to prove she isn’t “just a blonde mum from Lincolnshire”.

, 27, full-time mum: a former RAF servicewoman determined to prove she isn’t “just a blonde mum from Lincolnshire”. Chloe , 27, logistics coordinator: “I’m friendly, fun, bubbly and love to make people laugh.”

, 27, logistics coordinator: “I’m friendly, fun, bubbly and love to make people laugh.” Chris , 31, marketing director: “I can convince people to do what I think is best, but I don’t necessarily do well following instructions.”

, 31, marketing director: “I can convince people to do what I think is best, but I don’t necessarily do well following instructions.” Marc , 34, prison officer: autistic, looking forward to “not having to be the good guy all the time.”

, 34, prison officer: autistic, looking forward to “not having to be the good guy all the time.” Mel , 35, college attendance officer: “I’m very competitive. Games nights with friends bring out the loudest me.”

, 35, college attendance officer: “I’m very competitive. Games nights with friends bring out the loudest me.” Mia , 22, beauty and lifestyle influencer: bringing “a lot of passion and cheerleading to the game”.

, 22, beauty and lifestyle influencer: bringing “a lot of passion and cheerleading to the game”. Nathan , 33, dentist and ex-military: “Life’s busy. I’m a normal lad from the north and up for a bit of a laugh.”

, 33, dentist and ex-military: “Life’s busy. I’m a normal lad from the north and up for a bit of a laugh.” Rory , 50, environmental officer: “Maybe this is a midlife crisis, but it looks good fun.”

, 50, environmental officer: “Maybe this is a midlife crisis, but it looks good fun.” Shelley, 70, retired model: “Physically fit, though maybe not the fittest. I’ll rely more on charm than speed.”

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When is it on?

The Hunt: Prey vs Predator kicks off on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 9pm on Channel 4.

Each episode runs for one hour, and there are nine episodes in total.

Viewers can tune in every Sunday evening in the same time slot, with the series finale set for Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Who will be the last one standing? Sunday nights just got a lot more thrilling!

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