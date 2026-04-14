Meet Johnboy Fury as teenager makes his debut in Netflix’s At Home With The Furys

Johnboy Fury has been making waves in Netflix’s At Home With The Furys, where he calls Tyson Fury a “second father” figure – but viewers are now asking the same question: who exactly is he?

The teenager makes his debut in episode 3 of the latest series of the hit Netflix documentary.

He appears alongside Tyson, his grandfather John, and 14-year-old Prince on a boys’ road trip to Scotland, joined by a group of close male traveller friends from the Fury circle.

Johnboy Fury appears in At Home With The Furys (Credit: Netflix)

Johnboy is quick to praise two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson throughout the episode.

But as fans tune in, many are left wondering who he is and how he fits into the famous boxing family.

Who is Johnboy Fury in At Home With The Furys?

Johnboy appears in At Home With The Furys when Tyson plans a boys’ trip to Scotland.

He is seen seated in the front of the car next to Tyson’s father, John, while Tyson follows behind in an old VW Passat with his son Prince, 14.

Tyson explains on screen: “People on this trip.. we’ve got Big John and Little John, who are grandson and grandad.”

He then clarifies: “Johnboy is my nephew. He’s an avid boxer and has been boxing a couple of years.”

Tyson adds that Johnboy is “a very good lad” and says he is focused entirely on training rather than social life or distractions.

Johnboy’s father is believed to be Tyson’s brother Shane, one of Tyson’s five brothers.

Johnboy himself speaks warmly about life in the Fury family and his relationship with his grandfather John.

“I would say I get on pretty well with my grandad. He’s a stand up man,” he says on the show.

“If he thinks something about you, then he’ll say it.”

He also reflects on Tyson’s influence in his life, saying: “Being a Fury, I love it.

“Tyson is like another father to me really.

“I aspire to be a boxer like Tyson someday. Next heavyweight champion of the world, here I come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)

Does Johnboy Fury have an Instagram account?

Since appearing on the show, Johnboy has launched an Instagram account and is increasingly focused on boxing training.

Like his cousin Prince, he has already left school. He spends much of his time in the gym preparing for a fighting career.

His social media bio includes a series of religious references and motivational messages, while he often shares training content and family moments.

Johnboy has also spoken about the differences within the family, noting that while he trains intensely, he lives a very different lifestyle to Prince, who resides in a more privileged household.

“We eat, we sleep and we train. It’s all we ever do,” he says.

“Apart from him living in a mansion and I live in a trailer on the ground. That’s it!”

Despite his young age, Johnboy already has a growing online following, with tens of thousands of Instagram followers and appearances alongside members of the wider Fury family, including Tommy Fury.

He was also seen on the red carpet at Tyson’s most recent televised fight, and has featured in celebratory clips with the family after At Home With The Furys reached number one on Netflix.

Read more: Venezuela Fury baffles fans with her accent as she stars in At Home With The Furys

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