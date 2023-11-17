Matthew Perry death: Kay Burley asks who’s your favourite Friend to co-star Ellie Phillips as viewers fume at ‘insensitive’ question

Following the death of Friends star Matthew Perry last month, tributes have flooded in from his friends, fans, co-stars and family members.

However, this week, Sky News anchor Kay Burley sparked fury online over a series comments about the late actor that viewers branded “awful”.

The world was left heartbroken at news that Matthew, 54, had been found dead in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on October 28.

With tributes still flooding in, Kay was joined by showbiz expert Ellie Phillips on yesterday’s show (Thursday, November 16).

As they discussed tributes to the actor, few could have expected what came next.

Kay’s opinions set the cat among the pigeons (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Kay Burley sparks backlash following Mathew Perry tributes segment

Together, Kay and Ellie discussed the reaction to the death of Matthew Perry and the touching tributes paid by his co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

However, before the segment ended, Kay had audiences reeling with her final comment, as she asked Ellie who her favourite Friends cast member was.

When Ellie replied Chandler, who was played by Matthew, Kay was evidently in some disagreement. “Okay, I would probably say David Schwimmer for me,” she said. “He was very funny.”

She then wrapped things up as she said: “Okay, it was great to see you. Quick look at the weather.”

A tribute to Matthew Perry was slammed by Sky News viewers (Credit: Friends/YouTube)

Viewers left reeling at Kay Burley amid ‘awful’ comment

As the exchange aired on Sky News, a number of viewers shared their disbelief on Twitter (now X). Many couldn’t believe what they had just witnessed.

kay burley just had someone on to talk about matthew perry dying and the tributes made to him and at the end kay goes ‘so who was your favourite friend?’ the woman replied ‘chandler of course, he was so funny’ and kay went ‘it’s ross geller for me’ and then it ended lol — Lucy (@LMAsaysno) November 16, 2023

“Saw that. Absolutely awful,” said one fan, aghast.

“Lovely sensitivity there from Kay,” commented a second sarcastically.

“That’s one way of turning a sad story into pure insanity,” said another.

“Only Kay Burley could have Ross as her favourite,” another viewer commented.

