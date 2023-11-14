Matt LeBlanc pays tribute Friends co-star Matthew Perry: ‘I will always smile when I think of you’

Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to his Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who died last month at the age of 54, in a new Instagram post.

Former Top Gear host Matt played heartthrob Joey Tribbiani in the iconic ’90s sitcom, alongside Matthew, who played Joey’s sarcastic roommate, Chandler Bing.

Matt LeBlanc publicly acknowledges Matthew Perry loss

In his Instagram post, Matt wrote: “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Alongside the words, Matt included a series of photos taken from the series, most of which consisted of just him with Matthew.

Matthew’s co-stars – Matt, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow – were criticised by some fans for a lack of tributes in the wake of his death. However, the five released a joint statement a few days later, in which they said they were “devastated”.

They continued: “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

The five friends attended Matthew’s funeral

Earlier this month, Matthew Perry’s funeral took place in Los Angeles with his five Friends co-stars among those in attendance. Following the service, Matthew’s coffin was buried in a private ceremony with only his family present.

One onlooker said to the Daily Mail: “Ms Aniston was one of the first to arrive. She kept herself to herself. This is a high-profile gathering.”

Another revealed: “There was not a dry eye in there. There were a lot of tears and laughter. Only close friends and family spoke.”

Alongside Matt LeBlanc all Friends co-stars of Matthew Perry, seen here with him at the Friends reunion in 2021, attended his funeral (Credit: HBO Max)

Matthew died on October 28 after reportedly drowning at his home in L.A. However, a cause of death has not been determined yet – the results of his autopsy are pending a toxicology report.

