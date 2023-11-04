Funeral of Matthew Perry takes place in Los Angeles as family and Friends co-stars seen arriving

The funeral of Matthew Perry has taken place in Los Angeles, with his Friends co-stars seen consoling each other as they arrived for the private service.

Matthew died last week at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his LA home. Early reports indicate that he drowned.

Now he has been laid to rest, with all five of his Friends co-stars in attendance.

The funeral of Matthew Perry has taken place in Los Angeles (Credit: Splash News)

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer arrived as a quartet. They were met by Matt LeBlanc and were seen chatting and consoling each other ahead of the service.

The simple hour-long service took place at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles. The cemetery is opposite the Warner Bros Studios, where Friends was filmed for 10 years. It’s the final resting place of numerous Hollywood stars, including Carrie Fisher and Bette Davis as well as Michael Hutchence.

Matthew’s mother Suzanne Morrison and his stepfather Keith both attended, as well as his father John Perry. Keith acted as one of the pallbearers, carrying his stepson’s coffin into the service.

The service is said to have ended with a rendition of the Peter Gabriel song Don’t Give Up. After the ceremony, Matthew’s dark wood coffin was buried in a private ceremony attended only by his family.

Fans have been laying flowers outside the home of the Friends star (Credit: Splash News)

Friends cast attend

The cast of Friends, who paid tribute to Matthew earlier this week, were dressed in black as they arrived for the service.

Pictures show them hugging and consoling one another outside the service.

One onlooker told the Daily Mail: “Ms Aniston was one of the first to arrive. She kept herself to herself.” Then they added: “This is a high-profile gathering.”

Additionally, another onlooker revealed there was “not a dry eye” in the house at the service.

They said: “There was not a dry eye in there. There were a lot of tears and laughter.” They then added: “Only close friends and family spoke.”

