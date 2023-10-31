Lisa Kudrow to adopt Matthew Perry’s beloved dog Alfred following death of Friends star?

One of the Friends co-stars of Matthew Perry could step in with a gesture of support following the actor’s death.

Comedy actor Matthew passed away over the weekend (Saturday October 28) aged 54. The Chandler Bing star was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles, with police called following a report of a cardiac arrest.

However, reports suggest Matthew died by drowning in a Jacuzzi in the garden of his property in the city’s suburbs.

It has also been reported no drugs were found at the scene – and there was no sign of foul play.

Matthew Perry death: Friends stars pay tribute

Amid the touching tributes paid to Matthew since his passing, the five other main cast members of Friends have said they are “utterly devastated” by the “unfathomable loss” of their late co-star.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer said in a joint statement.

But ahead of opening up about the sad news, a tabloid website speculated Phoebe Buffay star Lisa, 60, could assist with Matthew’s pet.

What will happen to Matthew’s dog Alfred?

A source is reported as telling MailOnline: “Lisa and [the] cast will all be attending his [funeral] services.”

The unidentified insider is also said to have made mention of Matthew’s dog.

The publication went on to claim: “Lisa is also considering taking in his beloved dog Alfred.”

Matthew’s father John Bennett Perry and mother Suzanne Morrison – as well as stepfather Keith Morrison – have been seen at the actor’s home in the days following his death.

Matthew, who was unmarried and did not have any children, is also survived by five younger half-siblings Mia, Emily, Caitlin, Willy and Madeleine.

‘We are heartbroken’

In a statement shared with People, Matthew’s grieving family expressed their heartbreak at his passing.

It read: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”

The statement continued: “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

