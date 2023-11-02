Matthew Perry death: Friend who saw star day before he died reveals he was in good spirits

The mystery woman Matthew Perry was seen having dinner with one day before he died has shut down any “conspiracy theory” surrounding his death.

Matthew’s last public appearance was when he was seen having lunch with beauty queen Athenna Crosby at the Hotel Bel-Air. As reported by TMZ, she stated that the pair were not dating. They first met through a mutual friend a few months ago.

The following day (October 28), the tragic news broke that Matthew had passed away. The Friends star died at age 54 after he was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his LA home. At the time of his death, he was single. Though he never married, Matthew was once engaged to Molly Hurwitz.

Athenna said Matthew was in ‘extremely good spirits’

Following the sad news, Athenna stated that she was “so devastated” about his death. However, she felt it was “in poor taste to talk about it publicly”. She felt “the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy”. She added: “He was an extremely private person and I always respected that in our friendship.”

That said, following much speculation, Athenna took to her Instagram Story yesterday (November 1) to clear up the headlines surrounding Matthew’s mental state. Athenna explained that the photo in the tabloids from their dinner was taken without their consent.

Shutting down rumours that she is coming forward for money “gaining 15 minutes of fame”, Athenna wanted to “testify of his mental state” before he died. The entertainment reporter said their conversation at lunch was “very positive” and he seemed “completely normal and fine.”

“I really discourage any conspiracy or toxic theories about his passing or what may have led up to that.”

Athenna said he “left such an important legacy” and wanted the media to know that he was in good spirits.

‘Conspiracy theory’ shut down

In the weeks leading up to Matthew’s death, many believed that social media posts he shared calling himself “Mattman” – a play on Batman – were a cry for help.

However, Athenna said that the actor was a “playful guy” in the months she knew him. And, as a result, shut down the conspiracy theory that he was pushing subliminal messages about his safety by using the superhero reference. Instead, Athenna said it was just the Friends star “being a nerd”.

His Friends cast share a joint statement

In a joint statement shared to People, his fellow Friends co-stars – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer – revealed they were “utterly devastated” over the news.

They added: “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” they continued.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

