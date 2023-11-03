Friends of Matthew Perry launch foundation in honour of late star to help others with addiction issues

Following his tragic death, close friends of Matthew Perry have launched a foundation in his name to help those battling with addiction.

The actor and comedian, who famously played Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, died last Saturday (October 28) at age 54. Matthew was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his LA home and reportedly drowned.

Over the years, Matthew was always transparent about his struggles surrounding drug and alcohol addiction. In fact, he told ABC News journalist Diane Sawyer in 2022 that he spent $9 million to help him get sober.

The Matthew Perry Foundation will ‘honour his legacy’

“The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realisation of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction,” a statement from the organisation read.

“It will honour his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” it continued.

On The Matthew Perry Foundation’s website, a quote from the star has been shared that said he didn’t just want to be remembered for his role in Friends. Instead, he wanted the world to know about his generosity in helping others struggling with addiction.

“When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” the quote reads.

“And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that,” the quote continued. “Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

Donations are able to be made via the website.

Fans react to the news positively

Since announcing the foundation, fans have reacted to the news and believe it’s a good way to honour his death.

“Absolutely! It’s important to honour his legacy and continue helping those who are struggling with addiction. Let’s spread awareness and support recovery!” one user wrote. “Great Initiative. RIP Chandler Bing,” another shared.

“God bless him. This is a great thing,” a third remarked. “This is so incredibly sweet. He’d be happy with this,” a fourth person wrote.

“This is such a great thing to do in his memory to keep helping people,” a fifth then shared.

