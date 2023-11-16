Matthew Perry tributes: All five Friends stars share personal tributes to late star in emotional Instagram posts

Two weeks on since the tragic death of Matthew Perry, tributes continue to pour in for the Friends legend.

The death of the 54-year-old, who played Chandler Bing in the favourite TV series, has left a big whole in the hearts of his many adoring fans.

The cast of Friends have shared moving tributes to Matthew Perry (Credit: YouTube)

In the immediate aftermath of his death, his understandably devastated castmates released a joint statement reading: “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

In the past few days, members of the Friends family have each begun to share their own individual tributes to Matthew. You can read all of them below:

Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc, of course, starred as Chandler’s heartthrob roommate Joey in the 90s sitcom. Yesterday (November 14) he posted a heartbreaking carousel of throwback photos to his Instagram, accompanied by the equally heartbreaking caption:

The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.

He closed the tribute with the devastating final line: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Jennifer Aniston

This afternoon (November 15), Jennifer Aniston, aka Rachel Green, also shared her own tribute to Matthew.

The acting legend shared an adorable photo of her and Matthew, a heartwarming screenshot of a text conversation between them, and a favourite clip of Chandler and Rachel expressing their love for one another.

She captioned the photos: “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

We were always the 6 of us.

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever.”

She finished up by saying: “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?”Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

David Schwimmer pays tribute to Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer also shared a photo of one of his “favourite moments” with his co-star, which he says “now makes me smile and grieve at the same time”.

“Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.” He said, “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

A family out of six strangers

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— “Could there BE any more clouds?”

Courtney Cox

Monica Geller actress Courtney Cox also picked out one of her favourite moments with Matthew out of “thousands” she had shared with him.

She explained the beautiful story behind the clip: “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she added.

Lisa Kudrow

Phoebe Buffay star Lisa Kudrow was the final main Friends cast member to pay individual tribute publicly. However, in the days following Matthew’s death, it had been speculated she could have a role in caring for the late actor’s dog.

But in taking to Instagram on Wednesday (November 15), Lisa shared a Polaroid of herself and Matthew.

She recalled how they bonded over poker after being cast in the hit US sitcom.

And in a series of ‘thank yous’ in the post’s caption, Lisa addressed Matthew directly for “the best 10 years a person gets to have.”

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY,” she wrote.

Lisa also added: “Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Other tributes to Matthew Perry

As well as the core cast members, many other actors who starred in Friends have also paid tribute to Matthew.

The world will miss you Matthew Perry

Maggie Wheeler, who appeared as Chandler’s early love interest Janice Hosenstein, posted a photo with Matthew, captioned: “What a loss. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Matthew’s on-screen mum Morgan Fairchild also tweeted: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew”.

