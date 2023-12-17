Match of the Day set for major shakeup as Ian Wright quits: ‘This decision has been coming for a while’

Match of the Day will be looking a little different from next season, as Ian Wright announces he will be stepping away from the show at the end of the season.

Ian, 60, first appeared on the show in 1997, while he was still playing football.

Ian has been on the show on and off since 1997 (Credit: ITV)

Ian Wright quits Match of the Day

Taking to Twitter today, Arsenal legend Ian announced that this season would be his last on Match of the Day.

Ian made his first appearance on the show back in 1997, when he was still playing for Arsenal.

Between 2002 and 2008, he appeared as a regular analyst on the show, alongside Gary Lineker. In 2017, he returned to this role and has been there ever since.

However, when the football season restarts in the summer of 2024, Ian won’t be alongside Gary on the long-running BBC programme.

Ian is leaving at the end of the season (Credit: BBC)

Match of the Day star Ian Wright issues statement

The star issued a statement this morning announcing the news.

“After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I’ll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season,” he said.

“I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world,” he then continued.

“Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was young boy. MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told Des Lynam, ‘This is my Graceland’. It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching,” he then said.

Fans will be sad to see the back of Ian (Credit: BBC)

Ian to leave at the end of the 2023/24 season

The footie star then continued. “I’m stepping back having made great friends and many great memories. This decision has been coming for a while, maybe my birthday earlier this year fast-tracked it a little, but ultimately it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays,” he then said.

“I’m really looking forward to my last months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an amazing Premier League title race.”

Fans were understandably gutted to hear the news. “Thank you, Ian, a true gentleman who says it how he sees it! A much-needed asset for today’s pundits,” one fan tweeted.

“Won’t be the same without you Wrighty,” another said. “A shame to see him go,” a third wrote.

Match of the Day continues on Saturday (December 23) at 10.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

