The four Masked Singer UK judges – Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross – have been on board since the series began. But it seems it might not always be that way.

In fact, the first judge tipped to quit the show has been ‘revealed’ by the bookies exclusively to ED!.

The wacky ITV show returned to screens last month for its fifth series. As usual, 12 celebs have taken to the stage to show off their vocal chops while dressed in the most craziest of get-ups.

And The Masked Singer judges have all been desperate to suss them out and find out who is behind the costume.

But it appears for one of the quartet, this series could be their last.

The Masked Singer has returned for its sixth series (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer judges – one set to quit?

So far in the series, we’ve had famous faces like Lorraine Kelly, Julia Sawalha and Shirley Ballas get unmasked.

The show has also brought in a slew of guest judges like Ellie Goulding and Charlie Simpson – mainly to fill in for Rita Ora who had to miss a few episodes.

But according to the bookies, this series could well and truly be Rita’s last.

Rita has been tipped to quit first (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer judge tipped to quit

Instant Casino has chalked up the odds of which Masked Singer UK judge could leave next. First is Rita Ora with odds of 2/1, followed by Jonathan Ross with 3/1.

The bookies also have Mo Gilligan at 3/1 to leave the show, with Davina McCall the least likely to leave – with odds of 4/1.

An Instant Casino spokesperson told ED!: “Rita Ora is the 2/1 favourite to be the most likely judge to leave Masked Singer UK once season five ends.

“Ora missed the opening episode of season five due to other work commitments. And the busy star could be the first of the four judges to leave once this season finishes. Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan follow behind at 3/1, while Davina McCall is 4/1.”

Lorraine unmasked

Lorraine Kelly was the latest celeb to get unmasked as Owl on the show. Owl landed themselves in the bottom two alongside Eiffel Tower, who the panel chose to save.

For the panel’s final guesses, they went with the likes of Jo Whiley, Gabby Logan, Emily Atack, Emily Blunt, and Alex Scott.

Despite guessing wrong, Davina McCall was enthusiastic when Owl’s head was taken off, shouting: “YES LORRAINE!”

When asked by host Joel Dommett if she had enjoyed her time on the show, Lorraine expressed that she “loved being Owl”. She added: “I’ve loved every single second, the show is so joyful.”

The Masked Singer is on ITV1 Saturday (February 3) at 6.35pm.

