The Masked Singer 2024 plunged into chaos after Simon Rimmer accidentally lets slip he’s Dippy Egg

The Masked Singer 2024 was a hot topic of conversation on Sunday Brunch this weekend (January 21) as the latest eliminated contestant joined hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy.

However, Julia Sawalha – who was unmasked as Bubble Tea on Saturday night (January 20) – was probably expecting the conversation to be more about her exit, and not about the unmasking of as-yet-unmasked character Dippy Egg…

Did Simon Rimmer give away the identity of Dippy Egg? (Credit: Channel 4)

The Masked Singer 2024: Dippy Egg revealed?

On Saturday night, Julia surprised the panel, including her Ab Fab pal Jennifer Saunders, who was acting as guest judge, as she was unmasked as Bubble Tea.

I always assumed that you picked your own costumes because I know with me as Dippy…

Chatting to Simon and Tim the morning after the unmasking, Julia admitted that she had no idea what a bubble tea was when she signed up for the show.

Simon then chipped in: “I always assumed that you picked your own costumes because I know with me as Dippy…”

He then abruptly stopped speaking and said: “Ohh!” before covering his mouth as Julia looked equally as shocked and surprised.

Simon then quipped to co-host Tim: “I think I gave it away then.”

“He’s in SO much trouble,” said one viewer.

The Masker Singer character Dippy Egg will perform again this coming Saturday night (Credit: ITV)

So is Simon Dippy Egg?

Before his slip up, The Masked Singer fans on Twitter seemed to think that Dippy Egg was Emmerdale legend Kelvin Fletcher.

“Kelvin Fletcher is Dippy Egg!” declared one person on Twitter after his last performance.

Following Simon’s apparently admission, though, viewers aren’t entirely convinced.

One commented: “Deffo think Simon Rimmer pretended to expose himself as a joke…he’s not Dippy Egg.”

All of the remaining characters, including Dippy Egg, perform again on Saturday (January 27), but will Simon be unmasked?

ITV had no comment when contacted by ED!.

Read more: Simon Rimmer ‘heartbroken’ as restaurant forced to close after 33 years

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.