Sunday Brunch star Simon Rimmer ‘heartbroken’ as restaurant closes after 33 years: ‘A very sad day’

Sunday Brunch star Simon Rimmer said goodbye to his restaurant after 33 years.

He announced the sad news in a video on Twitter yesterday (Tuesday, January 2).

A very sad day for us.

A message from us @greensveggie pic.twitter.com/v3uLUnkyoW — simonrimmer (@simonrim) January 2, 2024

Sunday Brunch star Simon Rimmer closes his restaurant

In a video for his 270.6k followers to see, Sunday Brunch star Simon revealed that his restaurant had been forced to shut.

“A very sad day for us. A message from us @greensveggie,” he captioned the video.

“This is a very sad day. After 33 years of running Greens in Didsbury, we’ve unfortunately had to close the door,” he said in the video.

“Our landlords have increased our rent by (within) the region of 35 per cent, the cost of raw materials, the cost of heat, light and power, employing people and general food costs have meant that the business unfortunately has become unviable,” he then continued.

Simon’s restaurant has closed (Credit: ITV)

Sunday Brunch star Simon Rimmer on ‘heartbreaking’ day

Simon then continued. “With immediate effect we’ve unfortunately shut the door. it’s a heartbreaking day,” the Strictly star then said.

“I’d like to thank every single member of staff that has worked for us over the years, every single customer that has come through the door, our amazing suppliers, our neighbours, our friends and anybody who has ever set foot inside the door,” he then continued.

“I can’t believe I’m actually doing this message. Big love. Thank you for the last 33 years – and hopefully, we’ll see you in Sale, if not here. Lots of love,” he then said.

Simon’s followers sent their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans send their support

Simon’s fans and followers took to the replies to send their support after he shared the news.

“Mate one of my favourite places back in my Manchester days. Sending lots of love,” Iain Stirling tweeted.

“Nooooooo!!! Tell me the one is Sale is safe!!!” Russell Kane said. “Sorry to hear mate, terrible news. Industry is a mess,” a third follower wrote.

“Bloody heartbreaking! Good luck to you, Simon. I’m so sorry it’s come to this,” another follower said.

Read more: Sunday Brunch viewers hate Simon Rimmer’s replacement as he’s forced to miss show

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.