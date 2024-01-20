Masked Singer guest judge Jennifer Saunders stunned after Ab Fab co-star Julia Sawalha is unveiled as Bubble Tea

Masked Singer guest judge Jennifer Saunders was left stunned tonight (January 20) after she failed to guess her Ab Fab co-star Julia Sawalha as Bubble Tea.

During series five’s fourth episode, the show saw the British actor unveiled as Bubble Tea. She landed herself in the bottom two alongside Owl, who the panel chose to save.

For their final guesses, the panel went with the likes of Maisie Smith, Fearne Cotton, Gaby Roslin, and Miriam Margolyes.

While shocked, Jennifer failed to guess Bubble Tea’s identity (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer: Bubble Tea revealed

With four completely different guesses from the panel, they were shocked to find that none of them were correct. Even more so, Jennifer was gobsmacked as she wasn’t able to identify Julia after portraying her mother for years in the iconic show Ab Fab.

“No way!” she shouted, to which Julia shouted back, “Mummy!”

“Darling! What are you doing?” Jennifer responded. “You’ve got yourself in a mess,” she added as a joke.

After finding out that Jennifer was a guest judge this weekend, Julia was confident that Jennifer would figure out her identity. Failing to guess, Jennifer was close after name-dropping Jane Horrocks earlier in the episode.

Complimenting her figure, Jennifer continued to joke around, telling Julia, “Darling, you’ve got fabulous legs, we never see these.”

“I’ve never seen them before. I didn’t even know you had legs, sweetheart.”

Julia was reunited with Ab Fab co-star Jennifer (Credit: ITV)

Julia said it was ‘beautiful’ to see Jennifer again

The 55-year-old star revealed she took part in the competition after a friend insisted she doesn’t sing enough. When she was offered to be on the show, she told herself, “I really need to do something I’m absolutely afraid of.”

Joel asked Julia: “How is it to see your mother again?”

“It is beautiful” she responded, adding, “It’s, you know, really special.”

After singing one last time, Jennifer joined Julia on stage to give her a kiss and a hug.

Fans react to Bubble Tea’s unmasking

Even though the panel didn’t guess correctly, it seems viewers also didn’t have an inkling that Julia was Bubble Tea.

“Never have guessed Julia Sawalha being bubble tea,” one user wrote.

“Julia Sawalha. Would never have got that. Fair play,” another person shared.

“No way!! Love Julia Sawalha and didn’t even come close! I love that Jennifer Saunders had no clue either,” a third remarked.

The Masked Singer UK continues next Saturday (January 27) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

