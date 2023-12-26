The Christmas special of The Masked Singer left fans complaining last night (December 25) amid claims it was too easy to figure out the singers behind the masks.

X Factor star Leona Lewis stunned viewers as she opened the show before joining the star panel of Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan. Host Joel Dommett looked incredibly festive for the BAFTA-winning show, as he welcomed the competitors to the stage in a Santa-esque suit.

Ainsley Harriott won the Christmas edition of The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer Christmas special characters unmasked

Partridge in a Pear Tree and Sprout first battled it out, with the vegetable losing out – despite writing his own rap – thanks to the studio audience’s votes. The veggie was then revealed as none other than Tony Robinson, which hinted at the incredible line-up behind the Christmas costumes.

Next up was Decorations facing off against Reindeer, with the latter surviving to sing again and the tinsel-covered belter having to remove their mask.

The judges were convinced comedian Alan Carr was playing the part of Decorations, but to their shock, Julian Clary was underneath the tinsel.

In the final round, Reindeer lost out to Partridge, with Countdown icon Carol Vorderman being unmasked as Reindeer before the winner took their mask off. Underneath Partridge was none other than celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott. “You make a very good Partridge,” joked Jonathan.

Fans said it was the easiest episode of The Masked Singer yet (Credit: ITV)

Complains pour in

But fans were quick to complain and rushed to Twitter to claim the Christmas special was one of the easiest episodes to guess yet.

One viewer wrote: “Was tonight’s Christmas special easier? I got four out of four – never get them all correct.” A second claimed: “They’ve asked all people who are easy to guess for the Christmas special.”

While a third just couldn’t believe it, as they wrote: “This has to be the easiest #MaskedSingerUK episode.” A fourth agreed and said: “I guessed three of the #MaskedSingerUK singers correctly!”

After the show, Carol tweeted: “Such fun. Excuse the singing. Loved being a Reindeer. Thank you for loving Reindeer too. HAPPY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE.”

Read more: The Masked Singer 2024: Everything we know so far!: ‘It’s amazing to be back’

What do you think of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.