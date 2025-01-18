Carol Decker was unmasked as Tattoo during tonight’s (January 18) episode of The Masked Singer.

Tattoo found themselves in the bottom two alongside Dressed Crab after receiving the least amount of votes from the studio audience. Fighting for another week in the competition, both Crab and Tattoo performed again.

However, the panel — Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama, and Jonathan Ross — alongside this week’s guest judge Tom Daley decided to save Dressed Crab.

’80s singer Carol Decker was unveiled as Tattoo (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer: Carol Decker unveiled as Tattoo

When it came down to unmasking Tattoo, the panel failed to guess their identity correctly.

Revealing themselves to be the lead singer of the ’80s band T’Pau Carol Decker, the reaction from viewers was met with a clear divide.

“I knew that was Carol Decker,” one successful viewer wrote on X.

“Oh my Lord! I did not expect that! Carol Decker! You can’t expect her to sound like she did nearly 40 years ago though,” another person shared.

“Carol Decker unmasked!! Still has a great voice,” a third remarked.

“I never realised that Carol Decker had such a good voice. Totally gonna try and catch her live some time now,” a fourth person said.

Tattoo’s unmasking left viewers divided (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Gen Z are stumped!’

On the other hand, with The Masked Singer having a wide age range of viewers from kids to adults, many were left unsure of Carol’s identity, even when Tattoo took their mask off.

“Gen Z are stumped!” one user insisted.

“Only boomers and Gen Xers will know who Carol Decker is,” another believed.

“Anybody under 40 is now looking at Carol Decker and thinking who tf is that?” a third remarked.

“and that’s why I didn’t know Tattoo.. before my time,” a fourth viewer declared.

So far, Kate Garraway, Prue Leith, and Macy Gray have also been unmasked during this year’s series.

