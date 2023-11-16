Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis dismisses ‘hilarious’ claims he’s in the running to host This Morning

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has branded some recent This Morning-related rumours “hilarious”.

The 51-year-old, who is a hit with fans, addressed the claims on Twitter.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis for This Morning?

In a tweet for his 2.5 million followers to see, Martin poured cold water on rumours he’s in the running to host the show.

“A few stories have appeared that I am bookies favourite to take over as presenter of This Morning. Hilarious! If anyone put money on that they’d lose it,” he wrote.

He continued: “A) I’ve rightly not been sounded out in any way at all. B) In any case I would and have rejected all daily presenting gigs, I’m already over full-time with MSE and my show, etc.

“C) Id be crap at it (the lighter side especially) and wouldn’t put me or you through it, there’s far better out there. So to the bookies… move on. Nowt to see here.”

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis for PM?

Fans of the star took to the replies, with some joking that he’s in fact being lined up for a bigger role – that of Prime Minister, no less!

“Martin Lewis for Prime Minister, then..? We need SOMEONE who knows what they’re doing!” one fan tweeted.

“Maybe to the House of Lords and then you can be Chancellor,” another said. “Can I put money on that it’s not you then?” a third asked.

This Morning star Holly to make comeback?

Meanwhile, in other This Morning news, former host Holly Willoughby has been tipped for a TV comeback.

Dr. Ranj Singh, who was a regular face on the show until 2021, told Closer magazine that he thinks Holly will be back on screens soon.

“Of course, she will come back to TV, she’s too good not to. I don’t know where or what show, but she’s so good at it, it would be a shame for her to back away completely,” he told the publication.

Holly, of course, left the show after 14 years back in October.

“We all reached out and just want to make sure she’s alright. She replied and she’s good. Obviously, it’s a really difficult place for her to be in and she made a really difficult decision, but the kind thing to do is reach out and just check in,” Dr. Ranj added.

