This Morning boss Martin Frizell’s surprise broadcasting comeback with podcast This Much is True Crime

Former This Morning boss Martin Frizell has shared an exciting announcement about a new podcast after leaving the ITV daytime show last year.

Martin, 66, revealed he was leaving the This Morning family last year after serving as the show’s editor for 10 years to look after his wife Fiona Phillips, 64, who is battling Alzheimer’s.

Martin’s wife Fiona is battling dementia (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ex This Morning boss Martin Frizell announces crime podcast

After taking time out from work, Martin took to Instagram to reveal he’s returning to broadcasting. He revealed he’s launching a new weekly podcast, This Much is True Crime.

Martin will be joining forces with Britain’s leading criminologist, Professor David Wilson, to explore and discuss some of the biggest committed crimes. As of this writing, a release date has not been revealed.

“Takes a prolific serial killer to knock Adolescence off the No1 Netflix spot,” he wrote on Instagram.

He continued: “Gone Girls profiles America’s modern day Jack the Ripper and his body count may not be over yet! Coming soon is This Much is True Crime, a new weekly podcast with Britains leading criminologist (and serial killer expert) Prof David Wilson and me (Fred West and many other crime reports).

“If it’s in the headlines or the ratings, we’re talking about it. We start with Gone Girls. Not just a whodunnit but a whydunnit?”

Martin is launching a new podcast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’m expecting my family priorities to change’

Last year, Martin revealed he was leaving This Morning after “expecting my family priorities to change so I need to free up time for them”.

“I love my team at ITV and will miss them and the thrill of live telly but it’s an always on, 24 hours a day, seven days a week commitment and I won’t be able to do both,” he said.

From March, Vivek Sharma took over from his role.

During a 2023 interview with Woman & Home, Fiona questioned why she “got this dreadful disease“.

“I wonder whether all the years of getting up so early when I was working on GMTV contributed to me getting Alzheimer’s so young,” she expressed.

Martin honoured his wife on Mother’s Day last month, declaring Fiona as a “wonderful mum”.

