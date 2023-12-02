Fiona Phillips believes GMTV early starts could have caused early onset Alzheimer’s

She was the face of breakfast television for over a decade, but Fiona Phillips now says she believes her early mornings on GMTV may be why she has Alzheimer’s.

The 62-year-old has been brave in speaking out about having the condition after revealing her diagnosis in July.

Both of her parents – mum Amy and dad Neville – have died after suffering from the degenerative illness.

Fiona joined GMTV in 1993 and became a household name when she was promoted to a main anchor in 1997.

But she now wonders if the early starts she had to present the programme may have contributed to her diagnosis.

‘Signs are positive’ from drug trial

Speaking to Woman&Home magazine, as reported by MailOnline, she says: “I ask myself why I got this dreadful disease.

“I wonder whether all the years of getting up so early when I was working on GMTV contributed to me getting Alzheimer’s so young.”

Fiona has said the ‘signs are positive’ after a new drugs trial (Credit: Cover Images)

Fiona added that she is taking part in a “revolutionary drug trial” and that “the signs are positive.”

Journalist Fiona is married to Martin Frizell, the editor of This Morning, who she shares two sons with.

She admits that despite continuing to “have a great life,” her husband does spend time worrying about her.

“I know Martin worries about what I’m doing when he’s at work or has to go out in the evening and whether I’m eating,” she said.

“But this isn’t me now. I’m not about to give up. I’ve still got so much to look forward to.”

Fiona is best known for hosting GMTV alongside Eamonn Holmes (Credit: YouTube)

Fiona Phillips’ Alzheimer’s fears uncovered

The presenter revealed she was worried her early mornings would lead to her developing the condition when she quit the show in 2008.

She told The Telegraph at the time: “I’m 47 and my mum was in her late fifties when she developed Alzheimer’s.

“So I am very aware that I may only have ten years left of life as I know it.

“I must admit that it has contributed to my feeling of time flashing by.

“Why slog away getting up at 4am when you might not be able to look after your family in the way you want to later on?”

