Honey Boo Boo star Mama June hits back after being criticised for behaviour following Anna Cardwell’s death

It was recently announced that Honey Boo Boo star and daughter of Mama June, Anna Cardwell, had sadly died, aged just 29.

Anna was best known for appearing on her hit family show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired between 2012 and 2017.

Now, her mother, Mama June, has hit back after being criticised for her behaviour following her daughter’s death.

Mama June on Anna Cardwell’s death

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, December 12) Mama June expressed her thoughts on her daughter’s passing.

“It was an emotional day,” she said. She then said she had come across a Cooper Alan song on Tiktok that she loved and wanted him to sing at Anna’s funeral on Wednesday.

But this didn’t go down too well with fans who slammed the mother of four for appearing happy and excited, despite the passing of her daughter.

One person wrote: “This is so weird. I would be sick to my stomach probably near my own. If I lost my child. Especially since it was just the other day. I wouldn’t be able to talk I would be a mess.”

Another added: “Anna already went out with a Bang. Her spirit is with the Lord her body is a shell. Get in your Bible and off social media. R.I.P CHICKA DEE.”

Mama June slammed trolls for their negative comments under her post (Credit; YouTube)

She slammed the negative comments

However, Mama June wasn’t having any of it. Taking to the comments, she wrote: “Look guys don’t talk about the negative comments and stuff like that then people were right in hell I mean they gotta think about it that she has two children. One is currently with me and she also has a youngest daughter who lost her mother on her birthday.

“So come on people just because I’m excited for a video, I wanna make this happen for her. I love y’all and I love being in the spotlight. I want Anna to go out with a bang.”

Elsewhere, Anna secretly got married after finding out she had stage 4 cancer. She tied the knot with partner Eldridge Toney in March 2023 while she underwent chemotherapy.

