Brookside legend Dean Sullivan dies aged 68 five years after prostate cancer diagnosis

The death of Dean Sullivan, who starred in Brookside, was announced today.

Tributes have poured in for the star – who appeared on the soap between 1986 and 2003 – who died at the age of 68.

Dean has passed away (Credit: BBC)

Death of Brookside star Dean Sullivan

A statement from his management and family confirmed the sad news today (Thursday, November 30).

His agent confirmed that he had died peacefully yesterday (Wednesday, November 29) following a short illness.

“To millions he was and very much still is remembered as ‘Jimmy’, to family and friends he was ‘Dino’,” the statement read.

“Dean’s family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support. We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief.”

Jimmy is best known for playing the role of Jimmy Corkhill on the soap.

Dean was on Brookside between 1986 and 2003 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dean’s cancer diagnosis

The actor’s death comes just five years after his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2019, he revealed that he had been “shell shocked” by the diagnosis.

“I remember being a bit shell shocked really, because even though we know these days that one in three of us will be diagnosed with cancer of some sort, you never think it will be you,” he said at the time.

Dean found out that the cancer hadn’t spread to his bones while on holiday.

“Usually I have my phone off when I’m on holiday but for some reason, I hadn’t this time. The phone rang and it was the oncology nurse who said, ‘Gosh, you’re a very difficult man to get hold of!’ Then she revealed the scan had shown everything was fine, the cancer cells hadn’t gone anywhere else. It made my holiday even better – my friends and I were all cheering then when I hung up,” he said.

After 20 rounds of chemotherapy, Dean was given the all-clear that year.

Dean presented an award at the Soap Awards this year (Credit: ITV)

Tributes pour in following death of Dean Sullivan

Fans of the soap star have taken to social media to pay tribute following the news of his death.

“RIP Dean Sullivan A remarkable actor, and responsible for one of the finest characters and most memorable scenes in British TV. A tragedy,” one fan said.

“I do love a soap icon, and they didn’t come more iconic than Jimmy Corkhill. What terribly sad news. Beloved actor Dean Sullivan has passed away. My thoughts are with his many friends and family,” another said.

“Really sad to hear Dean Sullivan has died, Jimmy Corkhill was a cracking character in Brookside and a proper soap icon. RIP, Dean,” a third wrote.

