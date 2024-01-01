MAFS stars Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria officially marry two years after meeting on the show

Married At First Sight stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have officially tied the knot – two years after first meeting on the E4 reality TV show.

Tayah and Adam appeared on the 2021 series of the E4 show, where they met and ‘married’ for the purposes of the experiment.

However, the marriages featured on Married At First Sight are not actually legally binding. This means that the pair are not truly married in the legal sense of the word.

Tayah and Adam met in the 2021 series of the show (Credit: E4)

MAFS stars Tayah and Adam announce real life wedding

Posting on her Instagram account yesterday (Sunday, December 31), Tayah revealed that she and Adam tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last week.

The pair have continued their relationship since the show ended, and even have a child together.

Sharing a picture of herself and Adam holding hands – and boasting brand new wedding rings – Tayah announced their marriage.

“Finishing the year off strong, 28/12/23,” Tayah wrote in the accompanying caption.

This makes their Married at First Sight marriage legitimate at last.

Now the pair are married for real! (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK fans congratulate stars as they celebrate marriage

In the comments below Tayah’s post, fans were quick to celebrate the pair on their happy news.

“Congratulations! I was your celebrant on MAFS and I’m super proud of you both. You were there to find love and I’m so pleased you were matched together. Welcome to your forever,” wrote one joyous fan.

“The best news ever guys. That’s a true love story. Love you both so much,” said another.

“Soooo happy for you both. Gorgeous little family,” wrote a third.

“Congratulations, what a wonderful way to end the year! Loved watching your journey. Our favourites from MAFS are actually married!” a fourth celebrated.

