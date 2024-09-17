MAFS star Alex Henry is facing some very serious allegations against him.

The groom allegedly abandoned his post at a warfare base to look for love on the show.

He has now faced jail time, according to The Sun – but this isn’t the only allegation against him.

Alex Henry has reportedly faced jail time (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

MAFS star Alex Henry ‘jailed’

Alex was reportedly seized by military police when he returned home after starring in the experiment. He was then sentenced to 34 days in a military prison.

The reality TV contestant is said to have served 24 days before being sacked.

Reports claim that the Air Specialist asked his commander for extra leave so he could star on the show.

Obviously, it was refused. But Alex went anyway.

A spokesman for Henry stated to The Sun: “He returned after filming of his own volition and handed himself into the military authorities.

“He was sentenced to 34 days in a military prison and served 24 as a model inmate.”

Elsewhere, Channel 4 has confirmed that it also received “a single allegation against a Married at First Sight UK 2024 contributor”.

MAFS UK news

They claimed to have “responded directly to those who came to us with that allegation”.

In a statement it went on to say that the “welfare of our contributors is of paramount importance”.

They added: “We take all allegations of unacceptable behaviour seriously”.

It continued: “Everyone taking part in MAFS UK undergoes a rigorous vetting process, involving a criminal record check and multiple psychological evaluations, before they can be cleared to take part.

MAFS UK 2024 started this week (Credit: E4 / Channel 4 / MAFS UK)

“We cast contributors based on the information we are legally able to access, and we continue to review this process to ensure checks are as thorough as legally possible.”

The broadcaster has also said it would not cut Henry’s scenes. This is reportedly because “the DBS (criminal record) check carried out” was returned “clear”.

According to reports, the BBC says it has viewed evidence that the alleged victim sent to Channel 4 – as well as her request for Henry to be removed from the show.

In a response, C4 said the programme was “filmed several months ago and is not live so Alexander will feature in the programmes that have been edited and are due for broadcast”.

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

