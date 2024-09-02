Married At First Sight UK full line-up revealed – from lifeguard and circus clown to dog walker and pro cricketer

MAFS UK 2024 will likely be well underway in just a few days, meaning we are very close to seeing who will make it down the aisle and whose dreams of love at first sight will be dashed at the altar!

But who are the brides and grooms gearing up to say ‘I Do’…

MAFS UK 2024 line-up: The Brides

Wedding bells are sounding as Married At First Sight UK returns to our screens this September on E4 and Channel 4. But who are the Brides on the hunt for Mr or Mrs Right?

First up is…

Emma, 31, Sales Manager, Bristol

“I think the experts are going to do me a solid and find me a nice match.”

Emma is driven, positive and prides herself on succeeding in her career as a sales manager. She loves swimming, climbing mountains, competing in triathlons and even conquering the slopes of Courchevel! Wow! Emma also likes baking, hosting dinner parties and blogging!

She has previously shared her dating diaries on her blog, dubbed ‘Man of the Month’, which followed her encounters with a string of different dates nickname Mr. January, Mr February etc…

Unfortunately, she didn’t find a match so has turned to the MAFS experts!

Emma is very ambitious (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Sacha, 29, Aesthetics Practitioner, Birmingham

“A red flag to me is someone not liking cats. I was always told to never trust a man that doesn’t like cats.”

Cat lover Sacha lives with her two cats Olive and Diego in Birmingham. She’s a go-getter, super ambitious and is dedicated to being a kickboxer. The former beauty pageant star has competed since she was six and was even crowned Miss Birmingham in 2018. Citing herself as a ‘Daddy’s girl’, Sacha hopes to impress her father, who holds traditional family values.

Consequently, no man so far has lived up to his expectations. Sacha has been single for nine months and during this spell has been celibate as she waits for the right person to come along.

Who will impress this beauty queen?

Sacha describes herself as a Daddy’s girl (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Kristina, 31, Dog Walker, East Sussex

“I wanted to sign up because I felt like I was ready to meet the love of my life.”

Animal lover Kristina is described as a total live wire and comes from a small seaside town – making it difficult to meet the right person!

Kristina cares for and trains animals with reiki and is hoping to match the energy of Mr Right. She is said to be looking for a tall, dark, cheeky chappy for lots of fun!

Kristina suffers with severe PMDD symptoms and hopes to meet someone who is supportive and accepting. Lets hope so!

Kristina is a dog walker and practises animal reiki (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Eve, 31, Fitness Coach, Omagh

“I want to find somebody that I fall in love with and I want somebody to fall in love with me.”

Eve’s everyday life includes a great deal of fitness and she prides herself on her daily routine as a fitness coach.

Eve’s first serious relationship was with a man whom she almost married. After realising she was gay at 26, Eve has had one serious relationship but has been single for the past two years.

Will Eve find her dream girl?

Eve is a fitness coach (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Holly, 29, Beautician, Huddersfield

“I want to gain love, work on myself as well, and learn how to trust again.”

Single mum-of-two Holly can’t wait to tie the knot and her family is just as eager for her to say ‘I do’. The beautician has had a series of relationships but has struggled to build a lasting connection.

Holly had her first child at 16, after not knowing she was pregnant until 37 weeks into her pregnancy. She doesn’t care for expensive gifts or date nights and instead wants someone who can make her a cuppa and love her for her! Awww!

Holly is a beautician (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Charlie, 30, Lettings Operations Co-ordinator, Surrey

“I’m at the age now where I want to settle down.”

Charlie, who came out as gay when she was 25, is the life of the party and cites coming out as a real milestone in her life.

She is now her authentic self and is happier than ever. Charlie has navigated a series of situationships and endured a difficult break-up, leaving her single for the past four years.

She wants to start a family, but is yet to find Mrs Right….

Charlie came out at age 25 (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Richelle, 48, Head of Alternative Investments, London

“It’d be nice to, when I look back at my life when I’m older, say I’ve had a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Richelle was born in Guyana and moved to London when she was two. Richelle splits her time between Guyana and the UK as that is where her 20-year-old daughter lives.

The business consultant studied a degree in politics and has gone on to achieve a lot within her successful career. However, she admits she feels she is missing a partner.

Richelle hopes to settle down with someone who is funny, fit, tall, driven and financially independent. Will she meet her match?

Richelle thinks a partner is missing from her life (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Polly, 28, Careers Advisor, Kent

“I’m excited to go into the unknown, to have things that aren’t in my control and to just go into it openminded.”

Polly isn’t afraid to say what is on her mind. She comes from a large family and is eager to start building her own. Polly has been single for seven months and admits to always being the bridesmaid – but this time it is her turn to wear white!

She has previously had a six-year relationship (on and off) and has snubbed dating apps in hopes to make a meaningful connection.

Will the experts find her the “beefcake tradesman” she has been waiting for?

Polly wants a tradesman hubby (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Lacey, 27, Office Manager, Hertfordshire

“I’d love to get a husband. I’m thinking long-term so husband, babies, travel then move in together.”

Described as confident, loud and sassy, Lacey has a positive and vibrant attitude. She is a “miracle” IVF baby and has a twin sister who she is very close to!

But will Lacey’s groom gain both her sister’s and her mum’s approval?

Despite being an apparent serial dater, Lacey previously had a decade-long relationship with ultimately broke down, leaving her wanting to find a special someone who isn’t a [bleep] boy!

Lacey is a serial dater (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

MAFS UK 2024 line-up: The Grooms

Adam, 33, Barber, Nottingham

“I would love the happily ever after.”

Adam comes from a large family and hopes to have one of his own. He has been single for 15 months after growing apart from his previous partner and claims he has never been in love or met someone that he has seen a future with.

Adam has high standards and is apparently a perfectionist who is known to pick apart his partners.

He wants “movie magic” romance and is on the hunt for Mrs Right…

Adam hopes for movie magic romance (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Alex, 28, Aviation Operations, Birmingham

“Maybe the experts can help me work out where I’ve been going wrong.”

Alex is focused, driven and knows the true meaning of work hard play hard. He hopes to fulfil his dreams as a professional boxer and wants to rid himself of his “man about town” reputation.

He knows exactly what he wants, but will the right match keep him on his toes?

Alex dreams of being a pro boxer (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Caspar, 34, Head Gardener, New Forest

“I want the wife. I want the 2.4 kids, white picket fence – I hope this process does this for me.”

Nature loving Caspar has two dogs and lives in the New Forest. He ditched the London rat race for working on a country estate and hopes to tend a new relationship until it is in full bloom!

He has never had a serious relationship and has struggled with his confidence and has admitted to never feeling ready to find love.

Caspar is now stepping out of his comfort zone and hoping to find his future wife!

Caspar wants a family and a white picket fence (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Kieran, 28, Mechanic, Newcastle

“I’ve been unlucky in love. I’ve been heartbroken and messed around and I really need the experts’ advice.”

Geordie lad Kieran is self-motivated, independent and willing to embrace any new situation that comes his way! He previously studied as an apprentice in mechanics but laid down his tools to join the circus and train as a clown before returning to his life as a mechanic.

He lives with his dog Hugo in a caravan in a woodland setting and hopes to meet someone petite with natural beauty and a love for music. Kieran also hopes his future wife is spontaneous and ambitious!

Will she be able to juggle Kieran’s expectations?

Kieran was once a clown (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Nathan, 24, Engineer, Somerset

“It will be cool to meet someone. Hopefully we’re on the same vibe.”

Nathan is no stranger to the attention of women and is up for any challenge. He is tired of dating gym bunnies and models and hopes to connect with a partner on a deeper level and have children.

His perfect match would be petite, funny, family oriented and someone with traditional family values.

Will Nathan find true love?

Nathan knows what he wants (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Orson, 41, Project Engineer, St Kitts and Nevis

“I want to get married as I feel that is the only thing missing from my life.”

A proud native of of St Kitts, Orson was raised by his mother and grandmother who instilled in him strong family values.

He dedicated his early life to playing cricket professionally before his dreams were shattered due to a career-ending injury.

His two-year-old daughter is described as the light of his life and he values her happiness above anything else!

He is also looking to nurture his own joy and foster a deeper connection with a future partner. Orson is looking for someone who is very open, family orientated and spontaneous.

Will Orson be bowled over by his future wife?

Orson puts his daughter’s happiness above all (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

Ross, 32, Painter & Decorator, Manchester

“I’ve been engaged before and this is my third time lucky. I’m looking forward to meeting my wife. I’m ready for this.”

Mancunian Ross comes from a large family whom he is very close with. He was born deaf and wears two hearing aids, but doesn’t want this to define who he is and what he wants to do in life.

Ross played for Everton Deaf Football Club and was scouted for Team GB trials aged 17 before being confirmed for the first deaf England squad.

He previously played all over the world before he came home to live close to his daughter, who he cites as the centre of his universe.

Ross has had three serious relationships but now hopes to find the one.

Will he meet someone with equally strong family values?

Ross previously played on the deaf Team GB football team (Credit: MAFS UK / Channel 4 / E4)

It looks like relationship experts Paul C. Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas have their work cut out for the next few weeks. But will they make sparks fly?

We’ll have to tune in to find out!

Read more: Married at First Sight UK fans slam first look at series as groom gives them ‘instant ick’ with wedding day ‘red flag’: ‘I would have turned around and walked out’

So what do you think of the line-up? Who would you pair with who? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.