MAFS Australia unseen footage hints Steve and Rebecca’s relationship was doomed from start

MAFS Australia viewers have watched Steve Powell and Rebecca Zukowski’s relationship unravel at speed. And now, fresh revelations suggest it may never have stood a chance in the first place.

The pair initially looked like one of the stronger matches when they tied the knot, with the oldest couple in the experiment appearing to hit it off during their first few days together.

But it didn’t take long for cracks to show, as Steve’s behaviour began to shift, leaving Rebecca increasingly frustrated.

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Steve admitted he is ‘selfish’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Rebecca and Steve clashed on MAFS

During Intimacy Week, tensions between the pair reached a new high. While the brides were encouraged to take the lead and act out their fantasies, Rebecca’s attempt fell flat when Steve refused to take part.

After she showed him the outfit she’d chosen, he quickly dismissed the idea, making it clear it wasn’t something he was interested in. Rebecca later admitted the moment left her feeling “cheap”.

But the drama didn’t stop there.

In Wednesday night’s episode (March 25), Steve revealed to the other grooms – during a session with expert Alessandra – that an even bigger argument had taken place off-camera. He confessed he had accused Rebecca of not being in the experiment for “genuine reasons”, leaving the group stunned.

When Steve returned to the apartment, there was little sign of a reconciliation. Instead, the pair quickly came to the conclusion their relationship was over, with Steve ultimately leaving.

Rebecca and Steve called it quits (Credit: Channel 4)

Steve Powell’s audition tape raises eyebrows

As the fallout continues, unseen footage from Steve’s audition tape has surfaced – and it’s raising questions about whether the relationship was ever likely to succeed.

In the clip, Steve openly described himself as “selfish”, admitting he tends to do whatever he wants without considering others.

“I’m selfish. I have been selfish in the past. I just seem to do whatever I want to do,” he said.

He went on to question whether he could even change, adding: “But I don’t know how easily that is to change. And I don’t think you should have to change at this age.”

At 50, Steve also made it clear he had no desire to spend years trying to work on himself, saying he didn’t want to go to therapy to become someone different.

For many viewers, those comments may explain why he and Rebecca struggled to find common ground throughout the experiment.

Now that the couple have officially called time on their relationship, it seems any hope of a turnaround is firmly off the table. And with Steve standing by his views, their split feels all but inevitable.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s ‘gobsmacked’ Bec fired from day job following explosive scenes: ‘They can’t have her there’

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