MAFS Australia Intimacy Week leaves fans cringing as couples Rachel and Rebecca face awkward rejections

MAFS Australia’s infamous Intimacy Week has arrived – and it’s already proving as uncomfortable as ever.

Tuesday night’s episode (March 24) saw several couples pushed out of their comfort zones. But Rachel and Rebecca both were left reeling after painfully awkward moments with their partners.

While the week is designed to bring couples closer together, early scenes suggest it’s doing quite the opposite for some. And viewers are definitely feeling the second-hand embarrassment.

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Rachel’s desire was for Steven to kiss her (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Intimacy Week on MAFS Australia?

The first task of Intimacy Week challenged each bride to reveal their biggest fantasy and act it out with their husband.

Some couples chose to keep things light and playful. But for others, the results were far from romantic.

Rachel’s attempt to spark a deeper connection with Steven quickly turned emotional. She admitted she wanted him to kiss her with genuine feeling, rather than, as she put it, “like someone would kiss their mum”.

In a Love Actually-style gesture, Rachel wrote out her thoughts on cards, which Steven read aloud while she was blindfolded. The final message asked him to kiss her and make her “feel something”.

However, the moment fell flat when Steven admitted he couldn’t do that. He told her: “I could kiss you Rachel. But I don’t think it would make you feel something.”

When pressed, he explained he wasn’t sure there was a romantic spark between them – leaving Rachel visibly heartbroken.

Rebecca also faced her own setback during the task, after husband Steve shut down her attempt to bring some fun into the challenge with a dress-up fantasy, making it clear he didn’t share her approach to intimacy.

Steve rejected Rebecca’s intimacy fantasy (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans ‘switching off’ from the show

Fans ‘switching off’ over awkward scenes

The uncomfortable moments didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, with many admitting they found the episode too awkward to watch.

Taking to Reddit, one fan said: “Unfortunately will be skipping this week as I get really icked out by it.”

Another wrote: “Intimacy Week is so cringe. ‘We’ve shoehorned two randoms together and now we’re going to try and get them to shag’. So cringe.”

A third added: “Genuinely! Like, I don’t have any issues with sex on TV. I wish we were more chill about sex and romance in media as much as we’re cool with action and killing characters. But man, I can’t help but cringe and feel so awkward watching intimacy week.”

Despite the awkwardness for some couples, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Mel and Luke appeared to benefit from the challenge, opting for a mini golf date to reconnect after a difficult week – and it seemed to bring them closer.

With Intimacy Week still unfolding, and later episodes already teasing more explosive drama, it looks like things are only set to get more intense from here.

Read more: Statement shared as Married at First Sight legend Mel Schilling dies aged 54

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