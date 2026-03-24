MAFS Australia’s Rebecca speaks out after awkward Intimacy Week clash with husband Steve: ‘I felt cheap!’

MAFS Australia delivered one of its most cringeworthy episodes yet on Tuesday night, as Intimacy Week kicked off. And now, bride Rebecca has broken her silence after husband Steve’s reaction.

While viewers in the UK are just catching up with the 2026 series, those in Australia have already seen tensions rise between several couples – with Rebecca and Steve firmly in the spotlight.

Rebecca and Steve have hit a rough patch (Credit: Channel 4)

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Awkward Intimacy Week scenes

As part of the first task of Intimacy Week, the brides were encouraged to explore their fantasies. The women headed to a sex shop to pick out outfits before returning home to surprise their partners.

Rebecca, alongside Gia, decided to fully embrace the challenge. For her, it wasn’t just about dressing up – it was about getting Steve to show more interest in their relationship.

But things didn’t quite go to plan.

After returning to their apartment and explaining the task, Rebecca showed Steve her outfit – one she had deliberately chosen to be more covered up.

However, his response quickly turned the mood sour.

In uncomfortable scenes, Steve admitted he wasn’t keen, explaining that his idea of intimacy didn’t come from something bought in a shop.

He made it clear they had very different views on what intimacy meant. And told her he would “rather you didn’t” dress up.

The moment left Rebecca visibly shaken.

Steve rejected Rebecca’s intimacy fantasy (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Australia Rebecca hits out

Following the episode, Rebecca opened up about the experience – and didn’t hold back on her disappointment.

Speaking to 9Entertainment, she said: “I think Steve and I, we’re just in different places when it comes to intimacy. But I think he’s confused with what I’m asking.”

She explained that her intentions went beyond the physical side of things, saying she simply wanted Steve – who is related to David Beckham – to make more of an effort to connect with her.

“I don’t think he was really showing up for me in the experiment. It was disappointing because I waited for so long to go into it.

“I wanted to have fun with it and for it to be light, nothing too serious. It was meant to be playful and fun.”

Rebecca also revealed how the rejection made her feel in the moment, admitting it knocked her confidence.

“I felt really cheap and disregarded in that moment,” she said. “It left that self-doubt of ‘is he really into me?’

“For me, intimacy is very important in the right relationship. And he kind of just shut the whole thing down. He just wasn’t interested.”

With Intimacy Week only just beginning, there could be more difficult moments ahead for the pair. And for UK viewers, the big question now is whether Rebecca and Steve can get back on track – or if this latest setback is a sign of deeper issues to come.

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