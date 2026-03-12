Plot twist! MAFS Aus 2026 groom Steve Powell is actually related to David Beckham and here’s how

MAFS Aus 2026 groom Steve Powell has revealed he is actually related to David Beckham – but how is that the case?

Married At First Sight has been making headlines over in Aus for the last few weeks, but finally, UK viewers are going to get their feast of the brand-new series – and it’s meant to be explosive.

However, while we all get to know the brides and grooms taking part. One of them has revealed he has a very surprise connection to UK’s very own, David Beckham.

David is related to one of the MAFS grooms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How is MAFS Aus 2026 Steve Powell related to David Beckham?

In an video chat with Channel 9 ahead of the series taking place in Australia, Steve Powell confirmed he does have a relation to the Beckhams.

The 50-year-old creative director told the outlet: “I am related to David Beckham. That is a fact.”

As for exactly how they’re related, it seems it might be a bit distant. However, he remained adamant that the connection is there.

He explained: “He’s my second cousin. My grandmother was a Beckham. We share the same great, great grandfather.

“I was born in Essex, London. David and I were born only eight days apart, and we both have the same middle name, after our fathers.”

Steve spoke more about his connection to David Beckham during an interview with the Daily Mail, where he admitted the have actually met before.

He explained: “It’s quite a famous connection, I guess. IT’s a very cool one to have.

“When I was about 16, I was back in London and met him in the same room, but that was when he was already playing soccer and travelling a lot. He wasn’t really around like a regular kid.”

Steve went on to joke that David “got the looks and the money” out of all the cousins.

Steve has been open about his relation to David Beckham (Credit: YouTube)

What do we know about this series so far?

The shocking information comes as viewers are about to see Steve on their screens for Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

There has already been a lot of controversy over this Australian series of MAFS, as reports have suggested it is the “most volatile” one yet. And by the sounds of things, chaos really does ensue.

Not only is it expert Mel Schilling’s last time taking part on the Aussie version, but it also marks the first-ever bisexual bride, Julia – who has hit out at biphobic comments she has experienced since the show began.

Along with that, one bride is already pregnant and engaged to her ex, after they reconnected just two weeks after she got off the show. And it seems while she was on it, she caused quite a stir, and has had to apologise for “bullying”.

So, let’s all buckle up, because it looks like it’s going to be a huge few weeks.

