Inside MAFS Australia’s ‘most volatile’ series yet: One bride pregnant and engaged to ex; explosive rows; shock sex toy video; first-ever bisexual bride

MAFS Australia is almost back on UK screens — and if early reports are anything to go by, this could be the most chaotic season yet.

The Aussie version of Married At First Sight has already been airing overseas for several weeks. And with headlines already flooding in, UK viewers may want to brace themselves.

This series will also mark the final season for expert Mel Schilling, making it an emotional one behind the scenes too.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

So, let’s have a look at what’s been happening. Warning, spoilers ahead.

Everyone has been shocked by the scenes (Credit: YouTube / Channel 9)

‘Most volatile’ season yet

According to reports from Cosmopolitan and The Daily Mail, this year’s experiment has been described as the “most volatile” in the show’s history, with explosive rows and shocking twists.

Fans in Australia have taken to social media and Reddit to discuss the dramatic scenes, with many claiming the drama surpasses previous years.

And while viewers always hope at least a few couples will go the distance, it seems one bride has already confirmed her marriage doesn’t last.

Brook has revealed she is pregnant following explosive series (Credit: YouTube / Channel 9)

Bride Brook Crompton reveals pregnancy and engagement

MAFS Australia Bride Brook Crompton has revealed she is pregnant — and engaged — but not to her on-screen husband.

On the show, Brook marries Chris Nield. However, despite their rocky start playing out on screen, Brook has since reunited with her ex, Harry.

Speaking about the pregnancy to Woman’s Day, Brook revealed she discovered the news after having a dream — before taking a test that came back positive.

Brook said: “I had a dream that I was pregnant. I woke up and thought, ‘That was crazy,’ but I did a pregnancy test and it was positive! We just couldn’t believe it.”

Harry later proposed following their reconciliation, with Brook admitting she was completely taken by surprise.

The MAFS star admitted: “I genuinely wasn’t expecting it. I thought maybe he’s propose after we had the baby. My mascara was running down my face. It was so beautiful, so special. He hit it so well.”

Her real-life update effectively confirms that her TV marriage doesn’t go the distance.

Brook Crompton’s apology over dramatic scenes

During MAFS Austrlia, Brook also found herself at the centre of controversy following a heated dinner party clash with co-stars Stella Mickunaite and Alissa Fay.

After the episode aired, she shared a lengthy apology on Instagram, admitting viewers had seen “the worst version” of her.

Taking to her Instagram after the episode aired, Brook penned a lengthy statement.

She wrote: “Last night, and the past few episodes of Married At First Sight was an extremely difficult watch. What you saw last night was the worst version of myself. And unfortunately, Alissa and Stella were on the receiving end of that.

“I want to firstly, sincerely apologise to Alissa and Stella for my words, and the hurt I have caused. My actions were appalling and not at all a reflection of the kindness and respect that you both deserve, and I hope in time you can forgive me. I am truly sorry.”

She went on to apologise to the other couples in the experiment, who had to witness her outburst. And she even referred to her own behaviour as “bullying”.

Brook penned: “Bullying should never be condoned. I am extremely embarrassed by the way that I acted.”

The MAFS Australia bride went on to confirm that the scenes were filmed in August, and are not a reflection of who she is today.

Julia has spoken out about the comments on the show (Credit: YouTube / Channel 9)

First-ever MAFS Australia bisexual bride Julia speaks out on negativity

Elsewhere this season of MAFS Australia, Julia Vogl has made history as the first openly bisexual bride on the Australian series.

However, she has since spoken to Refinery 29 Australia about feeling frustrated that her sexuality became the focus of her storyline.

On the show, Julia is matched with Grayson McIvor. During several episodes, Grayson suggested she “wanted a woman”, something Julia has criticised publicly.

She explained: “Me being bisexual is probably the most boring thing about me. It is completely my entire storyline, and so many assumptions have been made in my portrayal.”

Julia said: “Suggesting that because I wasn’t interested in this one man, therefore I must be a lesbian, is a cop out. And it feels really harmful.”

She went on to explain that “connection is the most important thing” for her. Something she “didn’t have” with Grayson.

Joel has a shock YouTube video (Credit: YouTube)

MAFS Australia: Shock sex toy video from Joel

In the recent episode of MAFS Australia, Intruder bride Juliette was shown a video of her husband, Joel Moses. And it left her with the “ick”.

Now, outlet TV Week, has found the video in question. In the YouTube clip, the model and aspiring drummer is seen at a drum kit, playing along to Fountains of Wayne’s 2003 song Stacey’s Mom. But instead of using drumsticks, he’s using sex toys.

In the episode, Juliette brought the video up to Joel, who was surprised that it seemed to bother her.

Joel insisted it was “harmless humour” and he was just having “a bit of fun”.

Juliette didn’t seem impressed though. She told him: “I just don’t think that’s like, a classy act to be posting on YouTube. I just think we’re completely different people.”

MAFS Australia will air in the UK from Monday March 9 on E4.

Read more: 10 stars we need to see return for Second Marriage at First Sight: From Ella Morgan to Georges Berthonneau