MAFS Australia expert Alessandra hits back after Steve Powell clash leaves viewers stunned

MAFS Australia fans were left open-mouthed after groom Steve Powell’s fiery exchange with expert Alessandra. And now she’s had her say on the shocking confrontation.

The tense scenes aired during Wednesday night’s (March 25) episode, coming at a difficult time for the show following the loss of beloved expert Mel Schilling.

While the experts are known for their direct approach, the clash with Steve quickly crossed into uncomfortable territory.

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Now, Alessandra has addressed exactly what happened – and made her feelings clear.

Steve clashed with the MAFS expert (Credit: YouTube)

What happened between Steve Powell and MAFS expert Alessandra?

The drama unfolded when Alessandra sat down with the grooms to discuss how Intimacy Week had gone.

Steve admitted his evening with Rebecca had ended in a major argument, explaining: “We talked it through but then we had a falling out. We didn’t stay in the same room. Rebecca was saying she was here to find love and I called her out on it. I’m sure there are other reasons Rebecca is here.”

Alessandra immediately challenged him, pointing out that the night had clearly been difficult for Rebecca and defending her intentions in the experiment.

“This doesn’t sound like a very good night for Rebecca,” she said – to which Steve replied: “It doesn’t sound like a good night for either one of us.”

As the conversation continued, Alessandra reminded Steve he had previously said he found Rebecca “very attractive”, something he then attempted to walk back.

She told him: “You’re skirting around my questions to try to sound good. I don’t like that.”

But things escalated when Steve made a pointed remark about her role on the show, saying: “I don’t have an earpiece in my ear. I’m not waiting for someone to tell me what to say.”

Alessandra quickly shut that down, responding: “I’m not waiting on anyone to tell me what to say. The lack of respect you are showing me as someone who is here to help you, is appalling.”

But Alessandra was not impressed (Credit: Channel 9)

Alessandra speaks out about MAFS Australia’s Steve’s behaviour

Following the episode, Alessandra spoke out about the clash, insisting what viewers saw was exactly how it played out.

Speaking to 9Entertainment, she addressed Steve’s comment about her earpiece, explaining: “We are of course filming a TV show. Cameras are involved and there’s a control room. I need to know when the cameras are ready and when I can go.”

She also admitted she was taken aback by how quickly the conversation turned confrontational.

“When he didn’t give a clear and direct answer, he then came on the attack. I wasn’t expecting that.

“That’s one of the things that will happen on Married At First Sight. You are put in situations where true colours will come out. You are pushed in different ways and that was Steve showing his discomfort.”

Alessandra wasn’t the only one surprised by Steve’s reaction. Fellow groom Scott also weighed in, criticising his behaviour.

“A 50-year-old man should know how to speak to a woman. I think he should be apologising to Alessandra,” he said.

With tensions continuing to rise and relationships already under strain, the fallout from this clash is unlikely to die down any time soon.

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