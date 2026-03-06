MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed ahead of UK release

MAFS Australia 2026 is finally arriving in the UK, with a brand-new group of singletons ready to walk down the aisle and marry a complete stranger.

The hugely popular dating experiment sees relationship experts match couples who meet for the very first time on their wedding day. And judging by the headlines coming out of Australia, the 2026 series is set to be one of the most dramatic yet.

Here’s a closer look at some of the brides and grooms taking part.

Who is in the cast line-up for MAFS 2026?

Again, 10 brides and 10 grooms are about to say ‘I do’ without ever having met before.

So, let’s have a look.

Allisa Fay

33-year-old Alisa Fay from South Australia is impressively both a nurse and a social media manager.

Taking to her Instagram to confirm her participation, Alissa penned: “Not my most predictable move, but a very intentional one. Sometimes the biggest risks lead to the best love stories.”

Bec Zacharia

35-year-old account manager Bec shockingly called off her previous engagement just four months before the wedding, something she says is the “toughest” thing she has done.

But after a year of growth, she is ready to find her husband. And we hope she succeeds!

Julia Vogl

MAFS Australia is making history this year, as Julia is their first-ever bisexual bride. However, it’s something that will reportedly take up a lot of talking point in the show, which leaves her very unimpressed.

On her Instagram, Julia wrote: “I have built a life around saying yes to the unknown. When the chance came to step into love in the most unconventional way, I listened. Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is leap.”

Rebecca Zukowski

Leasing manager, Rebecca, is 51 years old. But she isn’t ready to let her age come in the way of her finding her man.

Ahead of the show starting, reports suggested Rebecca could be this season’s wild card after she was overheard yelling on her balcony during filming. So, we can’t wait to see her in action!

Mel Akbay joins Married At First Sight Australia 2026

Communications specialist Mel moved from Canberra to Sydney in search of greener pastures, and to find someone to settle down with.

After the 28 year old watched her friends get married and start families, she is ready to find her perfect match.

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 cast: Stella Mickunaite

The 32-year-old beauty technician moved to Australia from Lithuania nine years ago determined to build her dream life.

On her Instagram, she wrote: “I have never been afraid of starting over, only of not trying.”

Gia Fleur

35-year-old disability support worker, Gia, has already been married previously. And it was to reality star Scott McCristal, who appeared on a number of shows previously in Australia.

But now, it seems Gia is ready to find another husband.

Brook Crompton

The 27-year-old model from Queensland has been quite the controversial character since the show began in Australia, as many have been left shocked by her behaviour on the screen.

And it seems she really was ready to settle down and have kids. Just not with any of the MAFS grooms, as not long after filming, Brook reunited with her ex. And now they are engaged with a baby on the way.

Rachel Gilmore on Married At First Sight Australia 2026

The 35 year old had spent the last 14 years in “situationships” and so is now ready to put her faith entirely into the hands of the experts.

We hope she succeeds!

Married At First Sight grooms: Steve Powell

50-year-old Steve is a proud dad of four and enjoys good fun nights out with his friends. And after his past relationships ended due to his own selfishness, he is ready to settle down once and for all.

Scott McCristal

33-year-old business owner, Scott, is no stranger to reality TV. Over the years he has appeared on Blind Date, Holey Moley and Million Dollar Island.

He said in 2018: “Tradie work is not for me. I want fame. My dream goal is to do TV and movies.”

So, while trying to get more fame, could Scott actually find the one for him?

Danny Hewitt joins MAFS Australia

34-year-old real estate worker actually grew up in the UK. But in his 20s, his love for Australia led to him making the leap and moving.

While he may be covered in the tattoos, he has described himself as a loyal, soft teddy bear who is ready to find his “ride or die”.

Chris Nield

Construction supervisor Chris is a straight-talking, AFL loving guy who has seemingly left his partying days behind him. He even refers to himself as a “boys boy” and is adamant that he is honest, upfront and a softie at heart.

However, he has admitted he is “skeptical” to the MAFS process, so let’s hope he is proved wrong.

David Momoh

31-year-old E-commerce product manager spends his days balancing his full-time job and his side projects. But it appears he is actually ready to make the time for love.

Filip Gregov

The 37 year old sticks to a very strict morning routine of gym, cold showers and early starts. Filip has grown up extremely close to his family, so is looking for a traditional relationship to build a family with.

While he may be picky, Filip has faith in the MAFS experts.

Grayson McIvor

After a party-boy phase that lasted a while, Grayson made it his goal to turn his life around.

So, now, he is looking for a confident woman who shares his values and dreams of starting a family. But it seems his place on the show was actually inspired by his best friend, Johnny Balbuziente, who found love on season eight of MAFS Australia.

Luke Fourniotis

30-year-old farmer from Victoria took over the family business after his dad died, and unexpectedly found himself enjoying the peace that comes with it.

And now, he is ready to find someone to share his calming life with him.

Steven Danyluk joins Married At First Sight Australia

Marine technician Steven Danyluk once dreamed of becoming a heavy metal musician before eventually launching his own boat business.

Now aged 34, he’s ready to dive back into the dating world and hopefully find “the one”.

With such a varied group of personalities entering the experiment, viewers can expect plenty of drama, emotional moments and surprising twists throughout the series.

