Madame Blanc Mysteries: News on whether a series 4 of Sally Lindsay comedy is coming

The Madame Blanc Mysteries has come to an end on Channel 5, with Jean stumbling upon a surprising revelation about her past in the series 3 finale – but will there be a series 4?

Episode 6 of the popular crime caper aired on Thursday, February 08, 2024, and saw antiques dealer Jean White solve another crime in the South of France…

Fans desperately want the series to return, so will it be back for series 4? Here’s everything you need to know…

What happened in the series 3 finale of The Madame Blanc Mysteries?

In the series finale of The Madame Blanc Mysteries series 3, viewers witnessed a flashback to La Couronne in 1995. It was late at night and a card game was taking place on the terrace. Patrick (Tony Robinson) was up against Sonny Montario – a local gangster with a dangerous reputation. As the pressure built, Patrick folded.

With the game dwindling down, only Sonny (Sanjeev Kohli) and the captivating Gabriella remained. However, as tensions rose between Gabriella and Sonny, he grabbed Gabriella and pushed her – leaving her lifeless on the floor. Sonny ran away, vowing to Patrick that he’d be back to claim his winnings…

However, 30 years on, Patrick confided in Jean and Dom that he was responsible for identifying Sonny in a police line-up. Sonny was subsequently sentenced for 30 years, and Patrick knew he might come back to Sainte Victoire. And, of course, he did – demanding answers to his questions. Jean had to solve the riddle before Sonny exacted his revenge.

Amid the unfolding mystery, Dom‘s health became a concern as his doctor persistently called him. Attempting to discuss his worries with Jean proved challenging, as she was engrossed in solving her latest mystery. The conversation took a backseat when Jean stumbled upon a surprising revelation about her past – her husband’s marriage certificate!

Tragically, Dom tested negative for the same disease as his dad. But it wasn’t all bad news as Dom and Jean kissed at the end of this episode, and decided to give their relationship a go.

Will there be a series 4 of The Madame Blanc Mysteries?

Cosy crime drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries is broadcast on both Channel 5 and Acorn TV. Neither channel has confirmed if the series will be returning for a series 4.

At the time of writing, a spokesperson for the show revealed there was no announcement as yet about future series of the Sally Lindsay series.

However, we’d be very surprised if the series wasn’t recommissioned. Watch this space for more news.

How many series are there?

There are currently three series of The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Series 1 and 2 are available to watch on Acorn TV, while series 3 is currently on My5.

The popular cosy crime series started in 2021. Fans will know that antiques expert Jean White moved to France suspicious of how her husband died. She used her skills to become a private investigator, helping the local police and simultaneously bonding with the town’s popular taxi driver…

Series 2 of the show, which was created by its stars Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent, followed in 2023. Series 3 launched with a fun Christmas special in December 2023.

Madame Blanc Mysteries series 3 is available to watch on My5.

