The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Will there be a 2023 Christmas special? Here’s everything we know!

The Madame Blanc Mysteries has become a festive staple, and 2023 is no exception with a Christmas Special incoming any day now.

The popular Channel 5 series returns for a new run in 2024, but not before a very special episode from Sainte Victoire.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Christmas special, and when series 3 starts…

The Madame Blanc Christmas Special will air on Channel 5 in 2023 (Credit: C5)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries series 3

Sally Lindsay returns as Jean in the third series of The Madame Blanc Mysteries on Channel 5. The plot begins as a marine biologist pockets a rare gold coin during a dive. However, tragedy strikes when he goes into cardiac arrest in the water, and Jean is enlisted to help investigate whether something more sinister is at play…

The seven part series lands in early January 2024. Episode 1 of the new series is the Christmas special, which will air in 2023, with the rest of series 3 continuing in 2024.

Lisa Faukner is just one of the guest stars in series 3. She plays Violet Oliver in episode 5. Episode 6 welcomes Julie Graham, and former Loose Women panellist Lisa Maxwell.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special 2023

Meanwhile, it’s coming up to Christmas in Sainte Victoire and Judith and Jeremy have arranged for their friends to attend a murder mystery night at a hotel with a spooky history.

So, Jean, Dom, Caron, Judith, Jeremy, and Gloria embark on a mini road trip in their cars and head to the Hotel Sanguinet approximately an hour away from Sainte Victoire.

Checking into the hotel they are met by Jeremy’s friends and hotel owners Martin and Lydia. The couple we learn are being financially crippled in the running of the hotel and are looking for a new investors. Their only staff member is Johnson, the Butler, inherited from the previous owner who has worked at the hotel for many years.

A terrible storm arrives, and heavy rain pounds the hotel, which Jeremy (Robin Askwith) had predicted by getting a feeling in his big toe! As the night progresses the murder mystery night takes a turn when an actual murder takes place…

While everyone else is asleep, Jean, still haunted by spooking goings on, decides to look around the hotel for clues with Dom. Will Jean discover who the killer is? And will she be able to answer the mystery to the ghostly goings on that have haunted Hotel Sanguinet for so long?

The cast of The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special 2023 (Credit: C5/Darrin Zammit Lupi)

Who is in the cast?

Of course, cast regulars Sally Lindsay and Steve Edge return as Jean and Dom in the Channel 5 dramedy. Alex Gaumond plays Caron, Sue Holderness stars as Judith, and Sue Vincent returns as Gloria.

The Christmas Special also welcomes several famous faces to the cast in 2023. EastEnders star George Layton – aka Norman Simmonds – plays Martin. Comedian and We Hunt Together actress Vicki Pepperdine portrays Lydia.

Tylo Aluko stars as Johnson, Lynda Dubarry plays Lea, Adrien Mubu is Yves, and Karine Ambrosio portrays Bridgette. French actress Murielle Huet Des Aunay stars as Lilly.

When day does it air?

Channel 5 has not released the exact start date of The Madame Blanc Christmas Special 2023. However, we do know it’s set to air in week 51 – that’s the week beginning Saturday, December 16.

The third series will air two weeks later in the first week of January.

Read more: Discover the theme song for The Madame Blanc Mysteries by Sally Lindsay’s husband

Madame Blanc Christmas Special will air on Channel 5 in December.

Are you a fan of The Madame Blanc Mysteries? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.