Everything Alan Titchmarsh has said about his weight and the measures he’s put in place after doctor’s warning

Love Your Weekend star Alan Titchmarsh has graced our screens for well over 20 years, championing the joys of gardening and showcasing his love for the outdoors.

But it’s not just your flowerbeds that benefit from having a keen interest in the hobby – Alan also believes it’s a great way to stay fit and active.

So much so that in the past he’s recommended gardening as a way to keep school kids healthy – by adding it to the curriculum. He also claimed it helped him to keep the lockdown weight off.

What did Love Your Weekend star Alan Titchmarsh cut out of his diet?

But he still had to make some bigger changes, after a trip to the doctor’s left him ‘conscious’ of his weight. When Alan noticed his metabolism slow down as he got older, it was time to make some tweaks to his diet. He decided to cut out extra sugar.

Speaking to the Mirror in 2015, Alan said: “It’s not about depriving ­yourself of all pleasure, or running ­marathons. But you need to look after yourself.

“Plus it’s bloomin’ uncomfortable to be carrying all that weight, and not good for the joints or the heart. It’s about being kind to yourself. You talk to your doctor and, sensibly, he said if you do carry on like this you’ll be diabetic by the time you’re 70.

“So I don’t have sugar in my tea, and have stopped drinking orange juice or eating Crunchy Nut Cornflakes. Little things like that.”

Alan also believes the key to a healthy life is being ‘happy and content within yourself’.

In 2021, Alan spoke about his weight gain during lockdown. He admitted feeling “cross” about it. He told Radio Times at the time: “I was doing up to 26,000 steps a day and eating like a horse. But still losing weight because I was doing all the manual work.

“Then I broke my ankle at the beginning of September. I slipped on wet grass and was on crutches for six weeks. So I’ve put half a stone back on, which made me very cross because I was determined to keep it off.”

In recent years, Alan has also said he watches his weight and is “careful with my diet”.

