Love Shetland? 7 other Scotland-based crime dramas you must watch

Shetland on BBC: More crime dramas you’ll want to watch

Episodes of Irvine Welsh’s Crime can be viewed on ITVX (Credit: ITV)

Irvine Welsh’s Crime

Adapted from a novel by Irvine Welsh, Crime stars Dougray Scott in Emmy Award-winning form as Detective Ray Lennox.

The intense – if occasionally OTT – the two six-part series also has the likes of Angela Griffin, Gordon Kennedy, and Ken Stott within the cast.

Watch Irvine Welsh’s Crime on ITVX by clicking here.

Lauren Lyle as DS Karen Pirie (Credit: YouTube)

Karen Pirie

The first series of Karen Pirie stars Lauren Lyle as a young DS looking into a cold case concerning the murder of a barmaid.

Based on the novel The Distant Echo by Val McDermid, best get catching up as soon as possible as a second series is expected in early 2024.

Watch Karen Pirie on ITVX by clicking here.

Mark Macmanus was unforgettable as DCI Jim Taggart (Credit: YouTube)

Taggart

Even with necessary cast changes due to the death of lead actor Mark McManus in 1994, Taggart found high audiences on ITV for nearly three decades.

Grittier than a sandbag, the enduring phrase most associated with the series – “There’s been a murder!” – was never actually uttered by the show’s DCI Jim Taggart.

Watch Taggart on ITVX by clicking here. Further episodes are also available to stream at uktvplay.co.uk.

Robert Carlyle was the titular hero of Hamish Macbeth (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Hamish Macbeth

Robert Carlyle – fresh from the success of Trainspotting – came in for plenty of plaudits as his role as PC Hamish Macbeth.

Accompanied by his West Highland Terrier Wee Jock, Hamish kept the peace and investigated crimes in the fictional west coast of Scotland town of Lochdubh from 1995 to 1997.

Watch Hamish Macbeth on BBC iPlayer by clicking here.

William Ash and Laura Fraser starred in The Loch (Credit: YouTube)

The Loch

The Loch – starring Laura Fraser Siobhan Finneran and Don Gilet – sees a small town police officer with the Scottish Highland Police investigate the murder of a piano teacher.

However, once it is established part of the victim’s brain has been removed, and a human heart belonging to another dead person is found close by, DS Annie Redford realises she is hunting a serial killer.

Watch The Loch on ITVX by clicking here.

Nicola Walker plays Annika (Credit: UKTV)

Annika

Any show boasting Nicola Walker is more than likely to be worth your time… And this black comedy crime drama is no exception, with DI Annika Strandhed heading up the newly-formed Marine Homicide Unit based in Glasgow.

Word of warning, though – the character talking directly to the camera may need a bit of getting used to.

Watch Annika on BBC iPlayer by clicking here.

The Control Room starred Joanna Vanderham as Sam, and Iain De Caestecker as Gabe (Credit: BBC One)

The Control Room

One call can change everything, particularly in The Control Room. Gabe deals with life and death situations every day. But the day also comes when the life on the line is his own.

Starring Iain De Caestecker and Joanna Vanderham, this gripping 2022 BBC thriller had viewers enraptured – particularly over the stars’ acting.

Shetland series 8 continues tonight, Wednesday November 15, with episode 3 on BBC One at 9pm.

