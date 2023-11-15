Is Ashley Jensen returning as Agatha Raisin for series 5? Will there be a Christmas special?

Ashley Jensen is currently leading the cast of popular detective drama Shetland, leaving fans of her OTHER crime series Agatha Raisin wondering if it’s ever coming back?

The Scottish actress, 54, has played amateur sleuth Agatha Raisin ever since 2014, when the cosy crime drama first landed on Acorn TV. And it’s been a firm hit with fans of the genre.

But the future of the series could be in jeopardy. After all, Ashley has now replaced Douglas Henshall’s DI Jimmy Perez in the BBC hit Shetland.

Will Ashley Jensen reprise her role as Agatha in the future? Is Agatha Raisin coming back for a series 5 or Christmas special? Here’s everything we know so far.

Actress Ashley Jensen plays Agatha Raisin in Acorn TV series

Dumfriesshire-born TV and film star Ashley Jensen portrayed Agatha Raisin in four series of the Acorn TV detective series of the same name. She first played the amateur sleuth in 2014 in series 1.

The series, based on the murder-mystery books by M.C. Beaton, introduced the middle-aged woman who gives up her life as a PR specialist and heads to the village of Carsely in the Cotswolds for some peace and quiet. However, her quiet new life is disrupted when she’s accused of a crime and forced to solve it to clear her name. In doing so, she realises she has quite a knack for detective work!

The likeable comedy ran for a total of four series, with the last airing in 2022. The Times described the series as a “fun cross between Bridget Jones and Midsomer Murders” and it had a great cast, including Finding Alice‘s Jason Merrells, and Gavin & Stacey’s Mathew Horne.

However, it has been well over a year since Agatha Raisin series 4 concluded. The series, which was only four episodes, ended in early 2022.

Is Agatha Raisin coming back for series 5?

After the success of Agatha Raisin series 1, Acorn TV commissioned it for a second, third, and fourth series. While there was much speculation about a possible series 5, it has not yet been confirmed.

Although it doesn’t appear to be cancelled either. A representative of Acorn TV’s parent network, AMC Networks, told ED! there was “nothing announced on any future series”.

But fans are keen to see it return. One wrote on Twitter, now X: “@AcornTV Will there be a series 5 of Agatha Raisin? I hope so. They’re so much fun and a welcome diversion in this crazy world in which we find ourselves.”

Another said: “Loved Agatha Raisin series 4. Looking forward to series 5. Will there be a series 5?”

Ashley Jensen has joined the cast of Shetland series 8 as DI Ruth Calder (Credit: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson)

Will there be a Christmas special in 2023?

ATV has not announced a Christmas special or season 5. So sadly, there will NOT be a Christmas special of Agatha Raisin in 2023. However, they have promised to let us know as soon as there’s any news about a series 5, so watch this space!

Of course, Ashley Jensen has been tied up filming Shetland in Scotland, so it’s understandable that she hasn’t been able to film anymore of the Acorn TV series.

However, it’s not just her future on Agatha Raisin that’s up in the air. The actress recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show and admitted she “doesn’t know if there’ll be another series of Shetland“. The BBC are waiting to see if the current series 8 is a success. Perhaps the future of Agatha Raisin hinges on Shetland’s success too…

According to Ashley’s official IMDB page, she has no upcoming projects.

Agatha Raison series 1 to 4 are currently available to watch to Acorn TV subscribers.

