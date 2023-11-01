How Ashley Jensen found love again with Vera heartthrob after actor husband tragically died by suicide

Ashley Jensen has joined the cast of popular BBC One series Shetland, and it might just be a career highlight for the Scottish actress.

Although Douglas Henshall’s DI Jimmy Perez is a tough act to follow, if anyone can do it, Ashley can. The actor left the series in 2022 for pastures new, and his replacement DI Ruth Calder makes her debut in series 8.

Having watched the episode ahead, we can reassure you that she’s the perfect person to join the cast. Meanwhile, the Agatha Raisin actress seems to be very happy in her personal life, too.

After the tragic death of her husband Terence Beesley, Ashley has reportedly found love with Vera actor Kenny Doughty. Read on to find out more.

Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder, and DI Alison O’Donnell as Tosh McIntosh (Credit: ITV Studios/Kirsty Anderson)

Who plays DI Ruth Calder in Shetland?

Actress Ashley Jensen joins the cast of Shetland series 8 as hardened Met police officer DI Ruth Calder. She arrives on the island in a bid to track down a vulnerable witness.

Viewers soon learn that icy Ruth was born on the island, but hasn’t been back since she was 18. She teams up with Tosh for the investigation, but the pair soon butt heads.

Extras actress Ashley Jensen has said about her new role: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Shetland as DI Ruth Calder. It’s such a hugely successful show and I am aware I have very big boots to fill since the departure of DI Perez, who was very much loved by fans of the show.

“There will be a different dynamic with Ruth amongst the regular characters and a few more new interesting characters to enjoy. However, the integrity of the show and the world that has been created will remain very much in the same tone as the last seven seasons.

“It’s a real privilege to be asked to lead this show into a new chapter. I can’t wait to be working in Scotland again. I have missed it!”

What is Shetland star Ashley Jensen famous for?

Ashley Jensen is perhaps best known for her collaborations with comedian Ricky Gervais. She appeared briefly in The Office, and went on to portray Maggie Jacobs in Extras, and nurse Emma in After Life.

Her career as a jobbing actress began in 1990, and she’s appeared in countless TV dramas, including May to December, Roughnecks, and Bad Boys. She played PC Sue Chappell in City Central from 1998 to 2000. That same year, she popped up as Fiona Morris in EastEnders!

Other notable roles include her portrayal of Babs in Clocking Off, Faye Brooks in Sweet Medicine, and Sarah Paradise in Love & Paradise.

After finding success in the UK, Ashley won the coveted role of Christina McKinney in US hit comedy Ugly Betty, opposite Barbie actress America Ferrera. She starred in the show from 2006 to 2010. She subsequently appeared in Catastophe, Trust Me, and the recent heartbreaking book adaptation Mayflies.

Cosy drama fans will know her as the titular heroine in Agatha Raisin, a role she played from 2014 to 2022. But we’re not sure what her Shetland character Ruth Calder would make of Ashley’s other alter ego!

Ashley Jensen as Agatha Raisin (Credit: Acorn TV)

How old is Ashley Jensen?

Ashley Jensen was born on August 11 1969.

That makes her currently 54 years of age.

Where is Ashley Jensen from? Is she Scottish?

Ashley is Scottish. Although not born in Shetland like her character, she was born in Annan, Dumfriesshire.

Raised by her mother, Ashley wanted to become an actor from an early age. She joined London’s National Youth Theatre when she was just 14.

She subsequently trained in Drama at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh. Despite her Scottish roots, Ashley now lives in London.

Terence Beesley and wife Ashley Jensen at Los Angeles Airport in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Ashley Jensen’s husband Terence Beesley?

Ashley Jensen met actor Terence Beesley in 1999 while working on a stage production of King Lear. They married in 2007, and had one child together.

But tragically, he was deceased 10 years later. In November 2017, Ashley found her husband Terence dead in the garage of their house in Camerton near Bath. The actor was 60 at the time, and had starred in ITV’s Victoria, BBC One’s War And Peace, The Bill and EastEnders.

Paramedics tried to revive the actor but he was pronounced dead at the scene. An inquest later found he had taken his own life, and died from carbon monoxide poisoning. At the time, Ashley revealed she had last spoken to him via text message and email on the afternoon of his death.

She went on to say: “I was extremely shocked by what happened. I will never forget it. Terry and I had been together for 18 years but I had no idea he was capable of what he did.”

Their son was eight at the time. Terence left an estate worth £400,000, which passed to his wife in absence of a will.

Is Ashley Jensen a mum?

After marrying in 2007, Ashley Jensen and Terence Beesley had a child together. In 2009, Ashley – who was 40 at the time – gave birth to their only son Francis Jonathan.

During her pregnancy, Ashley admitted she wasn’t finding out the sex of her child. She said: “There are so few surprises left in the world. We wanted to be surprised so we don’t have the room painted pink or blue.”

The family first lived in London and LA before moving to Somerset. Their son is now 14, and lives with his mum back in London.

Kenny Doughty and Ashley Jensen attended The Radio Times Covers Party at Claridge’s Hotel in January 2023 (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Does Ashley Jensen have a partner?

Ashley is currently dating Vera star Kenny Doughty, according to reports – and the fact they keep on being photographed together! Although neither have publicly commented on their relationship, the pair were first spotted looking cosy in 2021.

Kenny, previously married to actress and screenwriter Caroline Carver, was spotted dining out with his former Love, Lies and Records co-star Ashley Jensen, in Bath, close to the actress’ home at the time.

According to witnesses, Kenny and the Extras actress were openly affectionate and walked along “giggling and holding hands”.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “They make a lovely couple, and all their friends are absolutely delighted for them. Ashley is both a wonderful actress and person – and she deserves this second chance at happiness.”

Since then, the pair have been spotted many more times together. The pair appeared to go public earlier this year when they attended a red carpet event together. The duo arrived at the Radio Times Covers Party in January, and were more than happy to be photographed beside each other.

We think they make a great couple!

Of course, TV fans will know that the actors co-starred together in the BBC One drama, Love, Lies and Records, which first aired in 2017.

The series follows the busy life of Leeds-based registrar Kate Dickenson. Ashley starred as Kate in the series, while Kenny played her colleague and love interest, Rick Severs.

Shetland starts on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

