‘Keep my name out of your mouth!’ Jack Keating’s ‘disgusting’ behaviour blasted at Love Island All Stars final

Love Island All Stars crowned its winners last night. But the biggest shock of the live final was not who took home the £50,000. Instead, it was an explosive on-air showdown as Kyra Lizama confronted Jack Keating over his comments about her relationship with Curtis Pritchard.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the ITV2 finale saw Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies announced as champions of Love Island All Stars series 2. Yet fans were glued to their screens as the mood turned tense during a live catch-up with Kyra and Curtis Pritchard.

Curtis Pritchard was first to be called out by Kyra (Credit: ITV)

Love Island All Stars host Maya Jama forced to calm fiery row

The tension had been brewing all week after Jack Keating claimed on the Mi Casa Su Casa podcast that he suspected Curtis and Kyra had slept together on the first night they were coupled up.

“Basically, Curtis and Kyra got into it one of the nights as well. I know and this is just my suspicions. I’m not at-ting anybody but the first night they got coupled up, everybody had their new beds and stuff, we got into bed and obviously people are having their chats and everything.

“We woke up the next day and there were condoms beside every couple’s beds. That only happens when somebody had done it the night before,” Jack claimed.

Kyra had clearly not forgotten. During the live final, she confronted Curtis first, accusing him of “disrespecting” her over a Valentine’s Day social media post that suggested he was still looking for a date.

She told Maya she was stunned by the post. She said it came out of “left field” after they had been close just days earlier. Curtis tried to explain that his family had shared it jokingly while supporting his search for love. But Kyra insisted she felt sidelined and hurt.

Looking to move things along, Maya pointed out that Curtis still seemed to be looking for a Valentine. But Kyra was not finished.

Maya Jama was forced to intervene (Credit: ITV)

Kyra calls out Jack Keating live on air

Turning her attention to Jack, Kyra made it clear she was furious about his podcast claims.

“Also I just want to call out Jack, that was not right of you to speak on my business, you can keep my name out of your mouth!” she said across the stage.

Jack immediately apologised. He admitted he should not have spoken about it. “I mean, I will apologise. You know, Kyra, I shouldn’t have said that. Looking back at it now and seeing how it came out, I probably meant it in a more, half-playful way in the moment. But I apologise. I shouldn’t have said it.”

Viewers quickly took Kyra’s side online, praising her for standing her ground and calling out both men live on air. Many said personal matters should have stayed private, regardless of whether Jack’s suspicions were true.

One said: “Also, shout out to Kyra for dragging Jack. That was disgusting for bring up someone else sex life.” Another added: “Shout out to Kyra for keeping it real! She had Curtis and Jack’s nice guy acts CRUMBLING!”

A third added: “Curtis getting aired out and Kyra outing Jack on live TV I’m cringing!” “Whether it happened or not, it’s not for Jack to share,” another concluded.

Jack Keating apologised to Kyra after the row (Credit: ITV)

Winners crowned but drama steals the show

Although Samie and Ciaran walked away with the title and the £50k cash prize, it was the fiery confrontation between Kyra, Jack and Curtis that dominated post-show chatter.

With emotions running high and relationships still under scrutiny, the All Stars finale proved once again that the biggest drama on Love Island does not always happen in the villa. Sometimes it comes when the cameras are still rolling and the truth comes out live on air.

You can catch up on Love Island All Stars on ITVX.

