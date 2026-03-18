Love Is Blind’s Devonta Anderson hits back at trolls after being pictured with pregnant girlfriend

Love Is Blind star Devonta Anderson has hit back at critics in a fiery statement after photos of him and his pregnant fiancée sparked a wave of backlash online.

Devonta, who was previously engaged to Brittany Wicker on the Netflix show, chose not to go ahead with their wedding.

The pair later split, with Brittany only discovering he was expecting a baby with someone else during the reunion episode.

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Love Is Blind’s Devonta Anderson has furiously clapped back at trolls after being pictured with his new baby mama (Credit: Netflix)

Now, Devonta has spoken out after being accused by trolls of “downgrading” with his new partner, while also defending his past relationship with Brittany.

Love Is Blind’s Devonta and baby mama pictured

Devonta recently shared a glimpse of his new life, posting photos of himself relaxing in the sun with his fiancée.

She wore a bright red bikini with her hair styled in tight ringlets, while Devonta went shirtless with a baseball cap.

Despite the couple expecting a baby together, he has chosen to keep her identity private.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: “Hard to lose when this is your partner in life,” followed by a red heart emoji.

He also shared a video of the pair enjoying a meal together at a pasta restaurant.

However, the posts quickly drew negative comments from some viewers.

Devonta has dropped another baby mama pic #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/K4utdcQA5c — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 17, 2026

In response, Devonta shared a lengthy statement defending his actions and addressing claims he had misled Brittany during the experiment.

“It’s honestly wild how many miserable people are upset that I chose not to stay in a relationship that wasn’t right for me,” he said.

“The narrative that I ‘led Brittany on’ is just that, a ‘narrative’.

“She’s a grown woman who could have left at any point.

“What you saw was me being real instead of forcing a marriage just to satisfy people watching from their couches.”

Devonta hits back as he defends his baby mama

Devonta also opened up about his relationship with Brittany, claiming it was marked by insecurity and comparisons.

“There were repeated moments of insecurity, constant comparisons to my past and shifting expectations that made it clear we weren’t on the same page,” he said.

Turning his attention to the criticism aimed at his fiancée, he added: “To the people speaking on my current relationship, mocking my partner and even bringing up our future child, that’s just sad.

“We as humans need to do better about judging people we’ve never met or had a real conversation with.”

Brittany Wicker discovered at the Love Is Blind reunion that Devonta is having a baby (Credit: Netflix)

He went on to praise his partner, insisting he is happy and in love as they prepare to welcome their baby.

“I am happy, in love and I can’t wait to meet our baby. Have a blessed day.

“And for the people saying I downgraded, that’s crazy.

“Clearly you haven’t seen her. She’s the most beautiful woman I have ever seen walk this planet.”

Devonta ended his message with a declaration of love for his fiancée, saying no one could change how he feels.

Brittany has not directly responded to his comments.

However, she recently appeared on The Viall Files podcast, where she described her ex as “very, very manipulative.”

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Love Is Blind, the complete season 10, is available to stream on Netflix now