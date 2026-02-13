Love Is Blind’s Devo Anderson sparks fears he has walked away from the Netflix show

Love Is Blind fans are worried Devonta ‘Devo’ Anderson may have dramatically quit the Netflix series.

The 32-year-old loan officer had paired up with Brittany Wicker in series 10, sparking a connection that started in the pods.

He even proposed to her before meeting in person.

Love Is Blind fans fear Devo Anderson has quit Love Is Blind (Credit: Netflix)

But now viewers are left wondering if he has actually quit the experiment.

Love Is Blind: Has Devo quit?

Devo has faced serious personal heartache while filming.

During a pod date with 31-year-old Brittany, he revealed that his grandfather had sadly passed away.

Netflix producers paused his time on the show so he could process the family tragedy.

Devo decided to return to the pods, telling Brittany: “I got pulled out by production and my grandfather… passed away.

“If I stay here, it’s important to me that I’m here for the right reasons. Because I have every reason to be gone right now.”

He spoke to his brother and grandmother, who encouraged him to continue.

They insisted it was what his grandfather would have wanted.

But since arriving in Mexico, tensions have grown.

Brittany is worried Devo may not be fully committed, noting he often takes time alone and gets up before her.

At the end of episode six, he admitted: “There’s just a lot going on in my head right now.

“All the stuff with my family and dusting back to life. I’m walking back with someone not in my family anymore.

“That’s a lot to take in. Sorry that you feel this way but there’s other things on my mind too. I’m saying your feelings are valid but.. I don’t know.”

Devo was previously pulled out of filming after a family death (Credit: Netflix)

Fans fear Devo has walked

Devo’s head clearly hasn’t been in the right space for the experiment. Now, eagle-eyed viewers are convinced he may have walked away.

On Reddit, fans have noticed a telling detail: Devo does not appear in the trailer for the upcoming episodes.

With three more episodes set to drop next week, Brittany’s husband is nowhere in sight.

One viewer commented: “Devonta is missing from next episodes promo at the end of episode 6.”

Another added: “Has he walked? He sounded like he wasn’t in the right headspace after his grandfather’s passing after all.”

Love Is Blind watchers will just have to wait and see…

Episodes 7-9 of Love Is Blind will drop on Wednesday February 18, 2026.

