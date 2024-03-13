Louis Walsh tipped to leave Celebrity Big Brother house amid claims he’ll be ‘lost’ without pal Sharon Osbourne

Louis Walsh has been tipped to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house following Sharon Osbourne‘s recent exit.

Sharon and Lauren Simon left the Celebrity Big Brother house on Tuesday night. Sharon was only in the house for eight days as Big Brother’s “celebrity lodger”.

Now, bookies have predicted that Louis could walk following his pal Sharon’s exit. A former Celebrity Big Brother winner has also said that Louis may feel “lost” without Sharon.

Bookies have predicted that Louis will walk out of the CBB house (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh on Celebrity Big Brother

OLBG has placed odds of Louis leaving the CBB house at 5/1.

Meanwhile, former CBB winner Chantelle Houghton has shared her thoughts on Louis’ behaviour now that Sharon has left the house.

I haven’t seen anyone else go into her private bedroom apart from Louis, and I think he’ll become really lost without her.

The star, who won the show in 2006, told Spin Genie: “Louis will find it really hard when Sharon does leave, because she’s a bit of a comfort blanket for him. I haven’t seen anyone else go into her private bedroom apart from Louis, and I think he’ll become really lost without her.

Sharon Osbourne left the CBB house on Tuesday night (Credit: ITV)

“It’s like when you go somewhere, when you’re younger, you’re with one of your best friends, and it’s like you’ve got a comfort blanket, you’ve got back-up. You can be more cocky, more confident, and then all of a sudden they go and you’re like, ‘Oh, [bleep].’

“Maybe Louis will turn it around a bit with Sharon out of the picture. We’ll see a different side of Louis, and I think we’ll see a lot more of Louis when Sharon goes.”

She added: “I do wonder who he’ll then go and sit with. The dynamics will definitely change this week, and I’m really excited to see what happens next.”

Louis Walsh lashed out at Jedward, calling them “vile” (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh and Jedward

Last night was an explosive show as Louis lashed out at Jedward, branding them “vile”. He told fellow housemate Colson Smith: “They were vile, but they were great. I got five million quid for them, I swear on my mother’s life.”

Jedward said on X during the episode: “Louis Walsh is a cold hearted [bleep] who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died.”

Gemma Collins also backed Jedward, writing on Instagram: “Shocked to see what was said about my boys @jepicpics. They are the sweetest talented polite educated kind boys I’ve ever met hence why they are always in my company.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

