Celebrity Big Brother tonight: Fans gutted as Lauren Simon is evicted and Sharon Osbourne leaves

Celebrity Big Brother tonight (Tuesday, March 12) saw Lauren Simon become the second celebrity to be evicted from the house.

However, she wasn’t the only star to be leaving tonight…

Fern, Lauren, and Louis were up for eviction (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother tonight: Lauren, Fern and Louis face eviction

Tonight’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother saw Lauren Simon, Fern Britton, and Louis Walsh up for eviction.

Yesterday’s (Monday, March 11) of the show saw the housemates nominate each other. Initially, the three up for eviction were Lauren, Louis, and Zeze Millz.

However, celebrity lodger Sharon Osbourne was given the power to change the nominations. She opted to save Zeze from being up for eviction, swapping her out for Fern instead.

Her decision left many a fan shocked that she hadn’t saved Louis from eviction. “Sharon not saving Louis oh my god this is the reality TV I’ve needed,” one fan tweeted last night.

Lauren was evicted (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Lauren becomes second celebrity to be eliminated

Tonight’s show saw the public vote to save their favourite. In the end, they opted to save Fern and Louis, meaning Lauren became the second celebrity to be evicted. Gary Goldsmith, of course, was the first star to be given the boot last week.

However, the result seemed to come as a bit of a shock, considering how many boos Louis got from the live audience.

Chants of “Get Louis out!” could be heard, with the former X-Factor star even commenting that he would be next out.

However, it was Lauren, who left, and she walked out to a chorus of cheers and chants of “Lauren! Lauren! Lauren!”.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed, I’ve had the best time,” Lauren said as she exited.

Sharon left tonight too (Credit: ITV)

Fans gutted as Lauren and Sharon leave

Tonight’s episode also saw Sharon Osbourne leave the house after spending a week in there as a celebrity lodger.

The star said she’d had the “best” time on the show, before leaving to wild cheering from the fans.

Taking to Twitter, fans were gutted to see the backs of Lauren and Sharon.

“NONONONONONONONOOOOOOOO NOT AR LAUREN,” one fan tweeted. “NOT LAUREN,” another tweeted.

“Lauren being evicted against Fern is the reason why the British public can’t be trusted with any type of vote,” a third wrote.

“Losing Lauren AND Sharon in one night….. devastating,” another said. “No, Sharon, you can’t leave!! You have made this series, the show won’t be same without you!” a fifth wrote.

Big Brother continues tomorrow night (Wednesday, March 13) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

