‘Losing its magic!’ Britain’s Got Talent axed next Saturday as ratings slide and viewers call for shake-up

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have complained the show has “lost its magic” — just as it was confirmed the series won’t air next Saturday night (March 14).

Fans watching the latest episode of Britain’s Got Talent took to social media to vent their frustrations with the long-running talent show, with some even claiming it’s “beyond awful now”.

And the news the programme is taking a break next weekend hasn’t exactly improved their mood.

Ant and Dec confirmed the show won’t air next weekend (Credit: ITV)

BGT ‘has really lost its magic’

During Saturday night’s episode (March 7), viewers watched as judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI assessed another batch of hopefuls.

However, not everyone watching at home was impressed.

“Can someone please tell Simon Cowell and ITV that BGT is finished. It’s beyond awful now,” one viewer fumed online, following reports ratings for the 2026 series are on the slide.

Another added: “This show has really lost its magic this year.”

They continued: “You can clearly see the staging in action. Get a crap comic, make him bomb, bring another out and she does better. Really? Come on BGT, change the record!”

Knife-throwing act Alfredo and Coral also divided opinion (Credit: ITV)

A third viewer wrote: “Half an hour into this third show and the material is utter crap. This is Saturday prime-time TV. We want to be entertained and we are not!”

Another bluntly concluded: “Really bad year so far for BGT.”

Why Britain’s Got Talent isn’t on next week

Usually airing at 7pm on Saturday nights on ITV, the show will instead take a short break next weekend.

That’s because ITV will be broadcasting the Six Nations Championship clash between England and France, which kicks off at 7.20pm.

The rugby has also forced other Saturday night staples off air, including The 1% Club and The Jonathan Ross Show.

However, some viewers weren’t happy about the scheduling decision.

“Not even on next week now because of rugby. Do they know they’ve got other channels to put it on?!” one complained.

What happened on BGT this week?

The latest episode featured several memorable auditions — including a controversial knife-throwing act from Alfredo Silva and his wife Coral, which sparked complaints online.

Viewers also watched as teenage trampolinists Connor and Oliver attempted an ambitious routine, only for Connor to take a painful tumble mid-performance.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly confirmed at the end of the episode that the show will return the following week.

The next instalment will also feature Stacey Solomon stepping in as a guest judge during the audition rounds.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV1 on Saturday March 21.

