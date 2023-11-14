Lorraine Kelly stunned as Jamie Laing unveils tattoo tribute of her: ‘That is quite astonishing’

Jamie Laing left Lorraine Kelly wide-eyed this morning (November 14) after showing the presenter his new tattoo – of her face.

Appearing on her ITV daytime show, he revealed that he’d got the tattoo to manifest a career in live TV just like hers.

Lorraine was shocked to see Jamie’s tattoo (Credit: ITV)

She said that she was “astonished” and “honoured”, expanding: “‘You did not, you did not. It’s really bad. You are incorrigible.”

Made In Chelsea star Jamie answered: “Oh no, I am really embarrassed. Do you think it’s bad?”

She described it as “lovely” before Jamie Laing admitted later on that it had all been a prank.

Jamie Laine showed off his new Lorraine Kelly “tattoo” (Credit: ITV)

Jamie and Sophie wedding

However, they had a bit of an issue on their honeymoon to South America. They were taken off their connecting flight in Amsterdam, meaning that they had to fly back to London. They then had to fly to Colombia, from there to Panama, and then catch another flight to their destination.

Then, their second flight was delayed for another two and a half hours, before Jamie’s luggage got lost.

Jamie Laing pal Sam Thompson headed to I’m A Celebrity

Jamie isn’t the only Made In Chelsea star to be appearing on an ITV show this week, either.

His former co-star Sam Thompson, who appeared on the E4 show between 2013 and 2021, is set to feature on the new series of I’m A Celebrity…, which begins on Sunday (November 19). He actually first joined Made In Chelsea as an intern at Jamie’s Candy Kittens confectionery company.

It’s a busy time for Sam, who currently hosts a podcast too, while his girlfriend, former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, is on Strictly Come Dancing at the moment.

A source told The Sun last month about the chance of Sam appearing on I’m A Celebrity…: “Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny, self-deprecating personality.

“It will be difficult if Zara is still on Strictly as she will be too busy to head out to the jungle to support him,” they then continued. While it might put a bit of pressure on their relationship, it’s a huge year for them.”

