Krishnan Guru-Murthy shows off dramatic Strictly weight loss as he drops ‘seven notches’ on his belt

The latest Strictly news has seen Krishnan Guru-Murthy show off his dramatic weight loss.

The 53-year-old father of two is currently a contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. He appeared on Lorraine earlier today (November 2) with his dance partner Lauren Oakley and stated that the show has “changed” his life.

Krishnan before his weight loss (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly news: Krishnan’s dramatic weight loss

While talking to host Ranvir Singh, she couldn’t help but notice the amount of weight he had lost.

“Can I just say something? Your jacket looks very loose on you. It’s all pinned at the back,” she said before standing up and showing the nation the back of his jacket.

“Oh dear, you weren’t supposed to see that,” the Channel 4 presenter joked.

When asked about his weight loss, Krishnan whipped out his belt and showed off that he had gone down seven notches due to his rehearsals for the Strictly live shows every weekend.

A before and after shot that documented his weight loss appeared on the screen, to which Ranvir stated: “You look lovely!”

Krishnan showed off his weight loss on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Krishnan’s ‘fear’ over his health

Since beginning his Strictly journey, Krishnan’s health has improved, admitting he came into the show with “all sorts of fears”.

However, he soon realised it was all “nonsense” and that taking part in the show has been “really good” for him.

This isn’t the first time the newsreader has discussed his health issues.

“I’ve got various health issues, which I’m constantly aware of. I’ve got a genetic heart condition – hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – which has killed two of my cousins, Crohn’s disease, and various other things I won’t bore you with,” he told The Guardian in September.

Krishnan has a genetic heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (Credit: ITV)

“I even asked my cardiologist if I might drop dead live on BBC One. No, was his answer – but he couldn’t give me an absolute guarantee,” he added.

Krishnan said he has to “be careful of raising my heartbeat into the red zone; that final 15%”.

“I shouldn’t go there. It’s where people with my condition drop dead.”

Read more: The Strictly 2023 stars who have already shed the pounds for the show – including a whopping two stone!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!