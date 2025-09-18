Lorraine Kelly has come under fire from viewers following Thursday’s (September 18) episode of Lorraine, for comments she made about Melania Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a royal fashion segment.

The discussion aired during the first segment of the ITV daytime show. Lorraine was joined by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers, ITV News’ Paul Brand, and writer and broadcaster Jo Elvin to unpack the fashion choices at Wednesday night’s state dinner at Windsor Castle.

The formal event was part of US President Donald Trump’s state visit. It was attended by the Trump family and senior members of the royal family.

As photos of the evening played across the screen, Lorraine led the panel as they discussed the contrasting looks of First Lady Melania Trump and the Princess of Wales.

Lorraine discusses Princess of Wales and Melania Trump’s outfits

Melania made a bold style statement in a striking yellow Carolina Herrera gown, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, thigh-high slit and a chunky purple belt. She paired the ensemble with dangly green earrings.

“Melania’s dress has got everyone talking,” Lorraine remarked. “Personally… not a fan. What do you think?”

Jo Elvin responded more diplomatically. “I don’t love the big purple belt in the middle, but I actually am a big fan of yellow. And I love Carolina Herrera. She has a form for dressing American First Ladies at state banquets.”

Paul Brand was more critical, saying it felt more like a “garden party” outfit than something for Windsor Castle.

Lorraine quickly agreed. “When you compare it with Kate, you’re absolutely right. Look at this woman. She looks extraordinary. Just elevate it a wee bit. That’s what Melania should have done. [Kate] just gets it right all the time.”

The conversation then turned to Melania’s outfit upon her arrival in the UK, a dramatic, floor-length tan trench coat.

“Is it a new thing, the big long raincoat?” Lorraine quipped.

Jo replied: “It is a bit overly long. Not the cleverest thing for British weather. I keep hearing that mini trenches are the thing. But this Burberry trench is obviously a statement. It’s a little Inspector Gadget for me.”

The panel laughed, and Paul added: “It looked like it was dragging on the steps.”

“I think it’s a beautiful coat,” Lorraine chimed in. “Again, Kate looked fantastic. She’s so slender, though,” she said, appearing to add criticism.

Viewers react

The segment quickly sparked backlash online. Many accused Lorraine and the panel of needlessly picking apart both women’s appearances, particularly Melania’s.

“Leftie Lorraine should be taken off air permanently, her jibes at Melania and Catherine are reprehensible,” one viewer fumed. “As for the long trench, it’s a thing in NA. I know, I used to live in CANADA & I had a coat that length! 3 numpties on the sofa & a numpty in a chair! Be gone!”

“The dislike shown to Trump from @GMB and @lorraine is bizarre,” another added.

A third wrote: “Being a ‘frump’ I guess you have no idea how stunning, elegant, and dignified the First Lady looks. She wears a hat to perfection. #Lorraine.”

And one viewer took aim at the overall show.

“These four on #lorraine dressed like frumps criticising Melania’s outfits. Get a grip.”

