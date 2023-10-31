Lorraine Kelly ‘deeply saddened’ as ITV colleague diagnosed with terminal cancer – two months after welcoming baby

ITV star Lorraine Kelly has shared the heartbreaking news of a colleague’s sad cancer diagnosis. The news comes just two months after her co-worker, Hannah, gave birth to baby Rory.

Lorraine shared the sad news via her own Instagram account today, telling Hannah’s story in full. Hannah, a member of the Lorraine team, recently gave birth to, Rory, now two months old. In the subsequent months, Hannah and her family learned that her cancer had returned.

Hannah’s husband, Tom, revealed the tragic news in an Instagram post today (October 31). He explained that Hannah’s breast cancer had returned, and escalated quickly.

Hannah works with Lorraine on the hit ITV show (Credit: YouTube)

Lorraine Kelly ‘deeply saddened’ as she shares the story of ITV colleague Hannah

Writing on her Instagram account, Lorraine shared a picture of Hannah and Rory together. In the accompanying caption, Lorraine wrote: “This is Hannah. She’s a much-loved part of our Lorraine team and recently gave birth to her gorgeous son Rory.

“Amidst the joy of his arrival was the devastation of the return of her cancer. We are all deeply saddened and sending our love to Hannah’s family, and to her husband Tom, who posted this last night.”

Lorraine also commented on Tom’s original post, writing: “What a beautiful photo of Hannah and baby Rory. I’m so sorry Tom, and sending you so much love.”

Lorraine Kelly shares Hannah’s story

In his Instagram post, which Lorraine included in her own, Tom wrote: “Just wanted to say we are truly overwhelmed by the love and well wishes we’ve received over recent weeks and completely blown away by the generosity shown towards the just giving fund for Rory.”

He continued: “Hannah has always wanted to be open about her condition and raise awareness along the way, as those who followed her journey through her first diagnosis three years ago will know. It had been her intention to keep writing and posting about her progress this time around, however, the speed and aggression of the cancer has left her unable to.”

There are no words to describe events of the last couple of months, and we know the time we have left is short.

“There are no words to describe events of the last couple of months, and we know the time we have left is short but the support we have had from everyone has been an enormous comfort,” Tom finished.

